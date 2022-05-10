Minecraft Redditor asks players what they can do in the special Skyblock world

Skyblock is a popular custom gamemode in Minecraft. In this mode, players have to survive on a small piece of land high in the air with a tree and a few grass blocks. This type of gamemode challenges players to come up with creative ideas to get items in order to progress in the game. There are several types of skyblock gamemodes where the resources available at the beginning might differ. One of them was recently showcased on the Minecraft Reddit page.

A Minecraft Redditor with the username 'u/Question_Spade' posted a photo of a Skyblock starter island and asked the Reddit community what they can do with these resources to progress in the game. The photo showed a simple oak tree grown on a 3x3 grass block layer. On the tree, there is an item frame with a lava bucket in it.

These things were all that the particular variant of the gamemode offered to the player, making it challenging for them. Usually, a Skyblock world has a larger land, an oak tree, and a chest with a few items to help players start the game. However, this was a much more difficult variant of the gamemode.

Reactions from redditors on the special kind of Skyblock world

Since the world is quite different and difficult, many players on the Minecraft subreddit flocked to the post to challenge their creativity. Many commented on how they would conquer and survive on the island. Skyblock's playerbase is quite huge, and it showed on this post. The post received over 11 thousand upvotes and over 600 comments within a day. Players eagarly posted the steps that they will take to progress in a world like this.

Hundreds of people started commenting on the post with the steps they will take to expand their island and resources. Usually, people start by farming wood and expanding the island. They also make a mob farm that will work for them during the night to get several types of items. Furthermore, they can try to get water through a cauldron and make cobblestone or obsidian with lava. With obsidian, they can finally enter the Nether.

Additionally, several people asked loads of questions on how to get some of the resources and mobs to spawn. For example, spawning a villager in a Skyblock world is quite hard as players first need to get gold from smelting armor dropped from zombies, and get a potion of weakness from witches. Finally, they can wait for a zombie villager to spawn in their mob farm, which can be cured from the potion of weakness and a golden apple.

Overall, Minecraft Redditors flooded the post and talked at length about several aspects of the particular variant of the world and how they can progress and survive in it. The post got a lot of attention as it was something new and players wanted to brainstorm and come up with ideas for survival in case they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

Edited by Mayank Shete