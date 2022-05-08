Minecraft Redditor shows how long trees can be easily chopped

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with loads of photos and videos of the game by players from all around the globe. While some of them are funny, others are highly informative and helpful.

Sometimes, players post innovative ways to do even the simplest tasks more efficiently and people love it.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/bl00py' posted a short clip where they showcased how to chop a 2x2 block thick tree from the top. It involved throwing an ender pearl and teleporting it to the top of the tree.

The clip started off when they were finished chopping a tree to the ground. They planted four saplings of a spruce tree and threw an ender pearl at the same time.

As they bone-mealed the saplings, they teleported to one of the leaf blocks on top, and the tree grew at the exact time. They then simply used their ax to chop the whole tree down from the top.

Players usually chop the bottom part of the tree first, and then try to reach the upper sections. However, this player showed how to chop the entire tree properly starting from the top.

Minecraft Redditor's efficient way of chopping trees elicits multiple reactions

These types of innovative ideas for quickening the simplest tasks always get a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. The way the original poster chopped a tall tree was appreciated by many as the post received over 40 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The player places saplings and bone meals them right before teleporting (Image via u/bl00py Reddit)

Minecraft Redditors were extremely impressed by the genius of the player and how they used an ender pearl to teleport at the exact moment. Many talked about how they were still using the staircase to reach the top of the tree and then chop it down.

With this new idea, some Minecraft players were delighted at being able to utilise all the useless ender pearls from their Enderman farms.

Some people noticed how the original poster had custom names on their tools. The player's axe was named "c h o p" and their hoe was named "joe." The thread was further filled with several jokes and memes, where the original poster chimed in as well.

People also discussed how the trick can be more efficient by lining up the crosshair at the center so that the players have minimal movement and effort.

Others also thought of an automatic tree farm where this trick can be implemented. They also discussed how players can place two tall trees next to each other so that they don't have to use ender pearls on each tree.

Overall, the post was completely flooded with people the moment it was posted. Hundreds of Minecraft Redditors commented on the post, talking about the trick and appreciating the original poster for discovering it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul