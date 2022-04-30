Minecraft Redditor asks about 'The Lie' achievement, sending the community into a frenzy

Minecraft has an extensive system of achievements that players can complete by performing certain tasks in the game. One of the most striking features is the names of these achievements, which are quite unique, and some of them have references from other games as well. 'The Lie' achievement is one of them, and it recently took the Minecraft Reddit community by storm when a novice player innocently asked about it.

Recently, a Redditor with the username 'u/ClocksAndTicks' posted a photo of a Minecraft Bedrock Edition achievement page and asked why baking a cake in the game completes 'The Lie' achievement. In the screenshot, they showed that they completed the achievement of baking a cake. Although it was a genuine and innocent question, it stirred up a lot of discussion on the Minecraft subreddit.

The Lie is a huge reference to the popular old game, 'Portal.' In that game, the protagonist, named 'Chell,' is promised a cake if she completes all the test chambers. However, in the end, she finds out that it was a lie. The Minecraft achievement, 'The Lie,' is a subtle reference to the game's plot.

Reaction from people to the question about 'The Lie' achievement in Minecraft

When the innocent question was asked by the novice Minecraft player about 'The Lie' achievement, the post blew up on the subreddit, with a lot redditors flocking to respond to it. Within a day, the post received over 25 thousand upvotes and over 3 thousand comments. People started reminiscing about their childhood, talking about how old they felt, and how the newer generation doesn't know the true meaning behind the name of the achievement.

Some veteran Minecraft players started talking about how old they were feeling when a new player asked about the Portal reference in the game. Even though Portal was released in 2007, thousands of new and young players have joined the sandbox game long after that and have never heard of the old classic games, which is why they can get confused with the subtle references.

All kinds of comments with old school references were flying around on the post, including some people writing lyrics of a song that was in the Portal game. The song's name is 'Still Alive' and the people made a long thread for the lyrics, with each redditor adding a line to the thread, completing the whole song from the game. They joked about how the original poster will be completely confused from this thread, as they don't know the game or the reference.

Overall, the nostalgia hit was so strong for the older players that they flooded the innocent post that asked about the achievement's name. A few comments cleared up the confusion of the original poster. However, most of them talked about how old they felt after seeing the post.

Edited by Mayank Shete