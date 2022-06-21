Minecraft Redditor builds stunning supreme court building

Minecraft is a vast open-world sandbox game that offers players complete freedom to create almost anything they want. With an infinite supply of blocks and a near-endless world map, players frequently come up with stunning structures, be it fictitious or real.

A Redditor by the name of u/RevenJoakim recently posted a beautiful picture of an ultra-realistic building they made in the game. In the caption, they mentioned that it was a supreme court building. Although they didn't mention the country, other Redditors inferred that it was based on a building in Norway from the flag on top of it.

The build was extremely realistic and accurate. The player built the structure in the middle of an ocean, and the hazy reflection of the building in the water surrounding it only added to the beauty of the picture. Of course, the player was also using high-end shaders and a texture pack since the lighting and texture of the blocks looked different.

Users react to stunning supreme court building made by Minecraft Redditor

These types of posts with realistic structures always do well on the Minecraft subreddit, and the community generally appreciates the effort put in by players to create intricate buildings. The post grabbed over 11 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within a day. People were impressed by the architecture, but they were also mesmerized by the composition and lighting of the picture.

Redditors talked at length about how real the entire structure looked. Some even joked that they had to zoom in to make sure that it wasn't a real building. Others talked about the texture pack used by the player that helped them achieve this level of realism. Even the trees in the picture looked realistic despite being built out of blocks.

Several Redditors also pointed out that the building was based on the Supreme Court of Norway. They mentioned that many Redditors were confused about the building and its location since the original poster didn't mention a country in the caption. However, some observant Redditors noticed the Norwegian flag and cleared any doubts.

One of the Redditors asked about the texture pack used by the player. Unfortunately, the original poster didn't respond. However, another Redditor believes that the 'Cubed' texture pack was used in this build.

There were also several comments appreciating the build and the original poster. Some even joked about how the city around the building had flooding problems, referring to the water surrounding the structure.

Overall, the post was well-received on the Minecraft Reddit page, with thousands of users acknowledging the effort put into it. Many talked about the techniques employed by the original poster to achieve an impressive level of realism. Others brought up the Norwegian flag and compared the Minecraft building to the supreme court of the Scandinavian country.

The post continues to garner views and comments from users 18 hours after it went live.

