Redditor draws Minecraft characters in a unique art style

Minecraft is such a popular sandbox game that thousands of fans make all kinds of artwork and content related to the title. Usually, true-to-life and realistic artworks of mobs, biomes, and other elements are shown off within the community, but something rather different was recently posted on the game's subreddit that received a lot of attention.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/pepo-pepito' posted an amazing artwork where they drew several mobs and both the classic characters from the game. Though the sizes of these characters were all accurate, their body language and expressions were quite unique and fascinating to observe.

Both Steve and Alex had similar facial expressions, whereas all the other mobs were differently built and had varying facial expressions. Mobs like the Enderman, Pig, Creeper, Skeleton, Iron Golem, Baby Zombie, Strider, Piglin Brute, Wither Skeleton, Zombified Piglin, Slime, and Hoglin were drawn by the original poster. Although the unique art style was cartoonish, it was much more detailed than the textures within the actual game.

Users react to unique artwork of Minecraft characters drawn by Redditor

This kind of artwork is always appreciated by Minecraft's Reddit community. The mobs in the game have different personalities and behaviors, making the game much more lively. This was perfectly depicted in this artwork since every mob had a different facial expression. Redditors loved it as the post garnered over 12 thousand upvotes and loads of comments in a short span of time.

Many users reacted positively to the post and commended the original poster for his creativity. They pointed out how each and every one of them had their own personality due to their individual facial expressions and body language. They also expressed their love for particularly cute mobs like the baby zombie, pig with carrot, etc.

In fact, Redditors were so happy with the art style and the artwork that they urged the original poster to make another one with only the game's tamable and passive mobs. Even though this artwork features a few passive mobs, users wanted to see foxes, wolves, cats and many more. One user humorously mentioned how annoyed the strider looked in the picture.

Interestingly, very few people were able to notice the horrifying mythical character, Herobrine, standing right beside Steve. The original poster cleverly added the mysterious character beside Steve and made it significantly smaller than the other characters. However, the artist simply added the actual game version of Herobrine, not in their own art style.

Many also spoke about how depressed and sad the Enderman looked. In the picture, the mysterious tall mob had its shoulders and eyes drooped. It had a grass block in its hand and clearly looked quite sad. Redditors related to the mood that the mob was radiating and felt bad for it as well.

The artwork was generally very well-received by the Minecraft Reddit community. The unique art style and expressive character personalities fascinated users on the page. The post continues to garner more views and comments even 17 hours after it went live.

