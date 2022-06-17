Minecraft Redditor builds wild rollercoaster with slime blocks and fire

Minecarts have been in Minecraft since the beginning. Their related items have evolved, mainly thanks to the 1.5 Redstone Update. That introduced redstone, which also added powered rails and detector rails. Minecarts and rails can now be used to make pretty incredible things.

The main thing they're used for, aside from achieving On a Rail! or traveling, is making rollercoasters. There are theme park maps, but many players love constructing their rollercoasters.

There are a few downsides to Minecraft rollercoasters. They can't go upside down. Loops are nearly impossible, and they can only go so fast. However, one Minecraft Redditor disregarded a lot of the downsides.

Rollercoaster (Image via Minecraft Education Edition)

They made an insane rollercoaster that defies the purpose of rollercoasters in Minecraft.

A creative Minecraft player repurposed rollercoasters for fun

Rollercoasters are fun in Minecraft. There's no doubt about that. But they are pretty limited. Most people don't go to theme parks to ride a rollercoaster that goes at one speed and can only go up and down with a few curves thrown in.

There are clearly better options to build with. Rollercoaster will not cut it for most patrons. In the game, that's pretty much the only option, which makes it seem a little more exciting than it might be.

At least, that's supposed to be the case. A rollercoaster is supposed to be pretty straightforward and not have jumps and rings of fire to fly through.

That's precisely what this Minecraft Redditor did, though. They made it possibly the greatest and most unique rollercoaster ever constructed in the game.

The caption they chose describes it as "neat," but it is far beyond that. Neat doesn't even begin to describe it. Unlike many others, the rollercoaster starts with a minecart rolling down a hill.

There's a bit of a loop, which may give viewers pause, but the Redditor designed it perfectly. It uses redstone and slime blocks to push the minecart up and around the circle, giving it a loop-de-loop feeling.

The rollercoaster continues by pushing the minecart or replacing it after sending it through a twist or turn. The rider is pushed up, back, forward, and down until it finds itself flying through the ring of fire, marking the end of the ride.

It's an incredible build that showcases how cool rollercoasters can be, how valuable redstone is, and how useful slime blocks truly are. The community has loved this creation, giving it so much positive attention.

At the time of writing, the community has already given this awesome rollercoaster over 13k upvotes. It's been in the subreddit for one day.

