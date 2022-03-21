Top 5 fun things to build in Minecraft 1.18

Building is one of the most fun things to do in Minecraft. Many players play the game solely to build different types of structures. Sometimes it's a big mansion, while other times it's an automatic redstone farm. Thanks to the 1.18 update, players can build higher than they ever could.

Redstone has been integral in growing the game and allowing players to build things that couldn't be done before. All in all, there's a lot that players can build now. Here are a few good examples of that.

Fun build ideas for Minecraft players to try

5) Automatic farm

Automatic sugar cane farm (Image via Game Playerr)

Whether it be an automatic sugar cane farm or a mob farm, automatic farms are incredibly fun to make. Being able to build something that can then work passively is great in the game. Redstone is one of the most fun items to use, so building with it is highly recommended.

4) Themed houses

Themed bases can be made off of anything: games, movies, or books. Players can try to build either a Hobbit hole or the Batcave. Making such structures is definitely more fun than building a regular base in Minecraft, as it incorporates other forms of media into the game.

3) Underground bunker

GEVids @GEVidsTweet Minecraft Underground Bunker ⛏️ Minecraft Underground Bunker ⛏️ https://t.co/Ob7WgoQtBm

Underground bunkers may be one of the most difficult things to build, but they're also some of the most fun. Done right, an underground bunker is significantly better than a regular base. Underground bunkers can have everything a player might need and is completely invisible.

2) Wipeout course

Zyphon 🐧 @ZyphonYT Minecraft Wipeout episode 2 is out now! Check it out on my YouTube channel Minecraft Wipeout episode 2 is out now! Check it out on my YouTube channel 🐧 https://t.co/W5j9mxhn5m

Redstone makes building anything possible. Building a Wipeout course is one of the most enjoyable tasks players can embark on. Pistons, slime blocks and more replicate the popular TV show. The more creative it is, the better and more fun it will be.

1) Roller coaster

A roller coaster is one of the most fun things to build in Minecraft. It does require a lot of difficult-to-obtain materials and is easier done. Still, building a huge roller coaster is fun, as is riding it. It's impossible to make it go upside down, but there can still be huge drops and sharp turns.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

