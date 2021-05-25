Minecraft Redditor creates a massive redstone door

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/ViscoseComb24 has created the largest redstone door on Minecraft Reddit. This massive 17x17 door is super impressive as it opens in a 3D manner instead of purely vertically or horizontally. This has to be the most unique redstone door ever created.

As seen in the post above, the door opens in a diagonal manner while moving inwards to a center point. The closing of the door is even more impressive, as it seems to dissolve into four prongs that eventually fade into the walls. This door requires to be covered on all four sides, making it a cave door instead of a conventional door.

17x17 cave door created by Minecraft Redditor

The build

This post starts with a view of a massive redstone contraption. Players can see the redstone "guts" on the outside of the tunnel, which proves how much dedication and intellect were required to build this structure.

The door then begins to close, which is where the real magic happens. This 17x17 door closes diagonally towards the center block instead of just closing like most other redstone doors. This provides a unique and futuristic effect, as one could imagine a secret lair or underground bunker.

After closing for a few seconds, the door opens up once again, revealing some clues as to how the build was created. It seems that the original poster (OP) used slime blocks in addition to pistons to push the door blocks into place.

This cave door may be the first of its kind but will hopefully inspire other Minecraft builders to create something similar or better.

Reactions

Of course, with an extremely impressive build like this comes a ton of comments and attention. This post gathered a whopping 22.6 thousand upvotes in one day, which is no easy feat. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this massive redstone door.

A possibly useful thread (Image via Reddit)

The top-rated comment in this post is about a Redditor in awe of the sheer talent required to build a redstone contraption of this magnitude. The next comment in the thread attempts to help other builders create similar redstone contraptions.

Many computers would not load this build (Image via Reddit)

These Redditors joke about the fact that this insane build would put the average PC to the test with its countless computations.

Even the OP's computer took a long time to close and open the door. However, that may be an issue with Minecraft and not the computer.

The common reaction (Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors have the courage to admit that this build is too impressive to understand. Just a quick glance at the redstone outside of the gate will stump any mediocre redstone builder.

While this is extremely impressive, players should realize that with a bit of practice, they too can build massive redstone contraptions.

Longest tutorial ever (Image via Reddit)

A few Minecraft Redditors desire a tutorial for this build. It would be impressive if the OP could keep the tutorial video under one hour.

While it could be a long video, a tutorial for the 17x17 redstone door would be nice, as it would be interesting to see how the OP really did it.

A win is a win (Image via Reddit)

Most players are happy enough to open doors with pressure plates and buttons.

Alternatively, the OP decided that they wanted to use their skill set to create massive mathematical structures. Every Minecraft player has a skill set; some are builders, and some are redstone architects. At the end of the day, each person needs the other for a successful tribe.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

A (rare) productive conversation (Image via Reddit)

Image via Reddit

