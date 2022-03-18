Minecraft Redditor creates a pillager outpost using legos

Pillager outposts are one of the most fascinating structures in Minecraft. From their structural design and loot to the fact that they spawn pillagers who somehow manage to capture the formidable iron golem from time to time makes them an interesting place to explore when players are out on a casual stroll through the vast lands of Minecraft.

This article will cover a pillager outpost build inspired by outpost from the game. However, this build exists outside the world of the game, with Redditor u/TheTasche building the pillager outpost with lego pieces instead of within the game itself.

Minecraft player puts together a fascinating lego build showcasing a pillager outpost

Minecraft is one of the most popular variants of lego playsets in the world. With multiple lego sets collectively showcasing almost everything that’s in the game, it isn’t a surprise that a structure like the pillager outpost has made its way to the lego world.

The simple yet detailed build shows a typical pillager outpost, which contains a watchtower made with three different types of wooden blocks. The structural design of the watchtower is made using lego pieces representing birch planks, dark oak planks, dark oak log for the roof, platforms, and pillars. The base is made using pieces that represent cobblestone and cobblestone walls.

Secondary lego pieces have been added as decoration, along with the corners of the base walls and on top of the watchtower. The base of the entire set consists of a large green lego piece that represents grass.

Other decorative entities include sweet berry shrubs that can be identified using their red-colored fruit. These can be found around the base of the watchtower, along with some on the corner of the grass lego piece.

The far-right corner of the build also includes some trees, which appear to be spruce according to their height and structure but appear a lot like oak trees. A fine little detail can be spotted in the form of tiny lego pieces that are spread across the green-colored base lego piece itself, which can be identified as grass. This bodes well for the accuracy of the build and throws in consistency and attention to detail into the mix.

Reactions to the lego pillager outpost

Minecraft’s community is one of the most passionate and vocal communities in all of gaming. Members of the community find ways to connect and share their in-game creations on almost every social media platform. However, Reddit is one of the best places for players to share their builds, discuss and analyze builds by other players, offer suggestions and constructive criticism, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu