Minecraft Redditor creates redstone contraption to keep secret chests

The Minecraft Reddit page is filled with all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox title. Players from all around the world post videos and photos to discuss various aspects of the game. From stunning builds and contraptions to funny videos and questions, the page is a haven for Minecrafters.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/manimanito100' posted a video of how they cleverly built a simple redstone contraption to hide their chests under normal-looking bookshelves with a small painting. Whenever players want to access the chests, two of the bookshelves are pushed backwards to reveal the hidden chests.

In the video, they made a normal bookshelf room and added a small back room where they placed a redstone torch and some redstone dust which is then connected to two sticky pistons.

These sticky pistons get attached to two bookshelves that will push back to reveal the large chest under them. The player placed a pressure plate on the bookshelf with a redstone torch and hid it with a small square painting.

Reactions from people on the redstone contraption created by the Minecraft Redditor to keep secret chests

As this was a great way to hide a chest in the game, it got a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. The post received over 16 thousand upvotes and loads of comments within the day.

People majorly discussed how the overall contraption could've been done in a better way. They threw various ideas around to hide the overall contraption in a better way.

Complete redstone contraption behind the bookshelves (Image via u/manimanito100/Reddit)

Redditors discussed how one painting amongst all the bookshelves can be suspicious and that players might soon find the secret chests. They also talked about how they would shift attention from the offputting painting by decorating the room further.

Some Redditors gave brilliant ideas to the original poster that a stair block can be added just behind the pressure plate so that any item thrown through the painting returns and drops. Many players can throw an item through a painting to decypher if there is a hole behind it or not. However, if a stair block is added, it will block the item and drop it on the ground.

One Redditor even suggested putting an item frame instead of a painting and making a map art that looks like a bookshelf. This will completely conceal the opening and the redstone contraption and will look like a normal stack of bookshelves in a room.

Overall, several Minecrafters had long discussions about the overall contraption of hiding chests. They talked about improving the quality of stealth in the contraption and other ways to hide valuable items in the game.

