Minecraft Redditor discovers a technique to turn stone into dirt

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Pro6627 has recently proved their username to be true by discovering a way to turn dirt into stone. While this may seem inconsequential to some, those who have played skyblock will realize that dirt is extremely hard to come by.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) manages to turn stone into two different blocks in seconds. This post not only shows players how to create infinite dirt, it also allows players to create infinite moss, which is likely more useful for non-skyblock players.

Minecraft Redditor demonstrates a technique that allows stone to be transformed into dirt

The Post

Multiple moss being generated by using bone meal on a single moss (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the OP viewing a single moss block on a stone hillside. The OP then uses a bone meal on this moss block, which generates even more moss blocks. Azalea trees and long grass can also be seen on top of the moss blocks.

OP then clears all of the additional blocks and sets spruce saplings in a 2x2 area. This is where the OP's genius shines. When bone meal is used on a 2x2 area of spruce saplings planted on moss blocks, all of the nearby moss blocks will turn into Podzol. Podzol is just a different version of dirt, and can be used in all of the same functions.

Again, this discovery is amazing news for skyblock players as dirt is quite a rarity. One of the only ways players can acquire additional dirt is from the wandering trader, who is difficult to trade with due to the necessity of emeralds.

Reactions

Due to the fact that the OP of this post made a breakthrough discovery, the post managed to gain a solid 9.3 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors were ecstatic about the discovery.

Great idea (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor brings up the fact that unlimited dirt doesn't seem that useful. While he would usually be correct since dirt is one of the most common blocks, skyblock users can really take advantage of this amazing discovery.

Interesting developments occuring (Image via Reddit)

After speculating that this technique would be great for skyblock survival, another Redditor reminded players that it is also very hard to acquire moss in skyblock, which is necessary for this technique.

Moss can be obtained from the wandering trader, which makes the technique less useful for skyblock. However, certain maps may provide the player with moss, which will make this possible.

Good to know (Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players must realize that this technique only works with stone, and not cobblestone.

This is because of the way stone and moss interact due to the new Caves & Cliffs update. Players can either use this technique while underground, or smelt cobblestone to create regular stone.

Another use for this technique (Image via Reddit)

Another Minecraft Redditor said that he would take advantage of this discovery to not have to dig up land. Players normally dig up the land around their base for dirt, which eventually turns it into a clunky mess.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

