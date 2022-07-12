Minecraft Redditor incredibly makes working pistons vanish

Even though Minecraft is an age-old sandbox game, it still has loads of glitches that might not hamper the overall gameplay but intrigue players nonetheless. When it comes to redstone contraptions, the game has several fascinating bugs.

Something similar was recently posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page. A Redditor, 'u/liverspeed,' posted a video in which they broke a moving sticky piston, but it still worked, pushing and pulling a block while invisible.

This was only possible if the sticky piston kept pushing and pulling a block with a redstone repeater.

At the beginning of the video, the player made a fast redstone repeater and connected it to the piston. The sticky piston then started moving in quick succession.

During this time, they placed themselves horizontally adjacent to the piston and broke it. However, even after the piston was not visible, it was able to push and pull a block.

Similarly, the original poster made an automatic block door with invisible pistons.

Users react to bizarre invisible piston glitch by Minecraft Redditor

These kinds of mind-blowing glitches are always interesting to watch. Hence, posts like this are flooded with Redditors. It received over 13 thousand upvotes within a day and loads of comments discussing the glitch and how it was possible.

One Redditor explained how this glitch only works till the world is active and how the pistons will be visible once users leave and rejoin the world. To this, the OP agreed and explained that this glitch does not work on the server, and others will be able to see it.

It proves that it can only work when gamers are in a single-player world and do not leave it and rejoin.

Another Redditor talked about how the glitch will fix itself if players rejoin the world. The pistons might also reappear if they travel far away from that particular chunk to unload and reload.

Several other Redditors agreed with this explanation of this bizarre glitch.

Some Minecraft Redditors were quite surprised by the glitch and were intrigued. They expressed their astonishment and asked the OP whether the piston was also physically nonexistent.

Though the original poster didn't reply to the thread, several other Redditors discussed the hitbox of the pistons.

Moreover, several users joked about how Minecraft Bedrock Edition has so many glitches. It is a running joke in the community as this game edition has comparatively more bugs than Java Edition.

Since the OP was playing on Bedrock Edition, many pointed out this fact.

Overall, the fantastic glitch that makes a working piston invisible was liked by many Minecraft Redditors. Hundreds discussed it and concluded how it would reset if gamers rejoined the world. The post is still attracting loads of viewers, even a day after going live.

