Minecraft Redditor mysteriously dies from a bug in the game

The Minecraft Reddit page is bustling where millions of players flock and post content related to the vast and popular sandbox title. From mind-blowing builds to gameplay clips and questions, the page is a huge community of Minecrafters.

Recently, a Redditor named 'u/Nelly32' posted a video in which they mysteriously died while falling from a high place into a water block. Players may die from fall damage after the fall, but this player died while falling from a single-block tunnel down to the mines and caves.

In the video, the player jumped into a one-block hole that they dug at the end of which there was a water block to save them. However, while falling, they took major fall damage and died. Luckily, they had a totem in hand and were resurrected. They failed on the water block and survived but were confused about what killed them while falling.

Reactions from people on the mysterious death of the Minecraft Redditor because of a bug

This video was fascinating and mysterious to watch, it caught a lot of attention on the Minecraft Reddit page. The video received over 17 thousand upvotes and hundreds of comments discussing what went wrong while the player was falling within a day. Some were simply confused, others discussed and tried to decipher the mystery at length.

The player reaching the water pit, but after dying once mid-air (Image via u/Nelly32 Reddit)

Some Redditors correctly pointed out a bug in the Bedrock Edition 1.18 version where players can use either phase through blocks, or one of the blocks has a small edge sticking out, which the player hit and took damage. No one was certain about the exact bug, but they concluded that the player somehow took fall damage.

Later on, Redditors also joked about what happened humorously. The original poster denied that there was a bug and stuck to his idea of how they broke the summit and died because of it. People also joked about how Steve, the default Minecraft skin character, had a cardiac arrest while falling because they ate steak at every meal.

Later on, people sarcastically joked about how Minecraft Bedrock Edition is full of bugs and the game keeps annoying players with it. With the video, players learned that the original poster was playing on the Bedrock Edition of the game.

They sarcastically commented that it can't have bugs in it. One Redditor even flipped the sentence and humorously stated that the Edition itself was a bug and not the other way around.

Overall, the Redditors both joked and discussed what happened to the original poster when they fell down the single block shaft. The post is still getting loads of attention, with people constantly coming back to the post and witnessing the mysterious death of the player mid-air.

