Minecraft Redditor showcases animated train station

Reddit is one of the biggest platforms in the world. This makes it the perfect candidate for the community of a game as massive as Minecraft. Every day, thousands of players engage in discussions about the latest developments and updates in the game.

Additionally, players share pictures, video clips, suggestions, mods, resource packs, shaders, builds, and more with the rest of the community for them to witness or even use for their own purposes.

The building mechanic of Minecraft has its own subreddit dedicated to it. The skill, prowess, and creativity of many players are showcased in this subreddit. One such player is u/a1ndrea, who designed a train station in the game and then animated it.

Minecraft player designs animated railway station

The Reddit post includes a 10-second clip or loop that showcases the animation of the train going through the station. The section of the station that is displayed is extremely detailed and well-designed. It includes three structures that seem to be inspired by Japanese or, at any rate, eastern architecture.

The structures draw inspiration from the Japanese “minka” house design. All three structures have towers, with the two sidelined structures having identical ones and the central structure having a thin tower at the top.

All three structures have similar color combinations and patterns. The roof blocks seem to be made of some sort of greenish blue block that looks like tiles (in Minecraft terms, it is most likely the prismarine brick block). Like eastern skyscrapers often have multi-layered structures, each layer has its own roof tile design, which is made using these blue-green blocks.

The rest of the structure is made using some light-colored blocks. Two blocks dominate all three structures. One looks like birch planks, while the other looks like acacia planks. While the train is animated by the builder, other aspects, such as the flag on the top of the central structure, are not. Even so, the long and thin yellow-colored flag looks majestic.

At the very center of the central structure, players can notice a blue-ish sphere that looks like a nether portal. The blue color can be a result of a texture or resource pack, as features like these are quite common. Additionally, each structure has windows that have been constructed and showcased using glowstone.

Reactions to the animated train station

The builder has also showcased the build on their YouTube channel. A one-minute video titled “Endless train” has been uploaded to YouTube and shows a larger chunk of the world and the seemingly endless nature of the railway track and train.

Edited by Shaheen Banu