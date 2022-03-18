Minecraft Redditor showcases mega base in the ocean

Players can make some awe-inspiring creations in their builds in Minecraft. The only limitation is their creativity.

This definitely shows in a post from Redditor u/FL3XSHOP to the r/Minecraft subreddit. The OP showed off their mega ocean base, which features four larger-than-life statues surrounding a grand-looking building in the center.

Redditor's awesome mega ocean base has Minecraft users excited

Just like in the real world, water can cover a lot of space in the world of Minecraft. However, gamers are able to build some very impressive creations out there on the open seas.

For some, the freedom afforded by creative mode allows them to really express their creativity. However, for others, the challenge of these builds in survival is what drives them forward. No matter what, the results are fantastic.

Users were genuinely impressed at the level of detail exhibited in this fantastic build

The Reddit post quickly gained the attention of others, who were blown away at the level of detail in the design, particularly in the statues surrounding the center of the base. Some players asked u/FL3XSHOP how much time they spent in creating it or how they were able to make the statues so flawlessly.

The OP delivered in this aspect and answered a few questions:

Building sea bases seems to be a favorite pastime of a lot of players

It seems that most Redditors who viewed the post really enjoyed looking at the pictures. However, a few users stated how building sea bases is their favorite thing to build.

Perhaps this is because of how isolated it is and how much freedom they have with building in any direction. Still, many gamers even drew inspiration from this to use in the future in their own builds.

Most users had nothing but good things to say about the project

However, a few players thought that maybe certain things could be improved. A little constructive criticism, perhaps, but then, other players just wanted to see the base at night time, to show off the many different lights that are part of this super base.

Reddit is a great place for gamers to gain inspiration for their own builds

Players can come together on r/Minecraft to share and inspire each other on many different aspects of the game, including builds, ideas, and strategies. This is an excellent community for them to get involved with, and users like u/FL3XSHOP provide quality content that can inspire further builds with their own unique twist on a mega ocean base.

Edited by Ravi Iyer