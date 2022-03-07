Minecraft Redditor showcases stunning transformation of their castle build

The Minecraft Reddit page is bustling with thousands of players from all around the world. People share all kinds of content related to the vast sandbox title, whether it is a beautiful base or complex contraption they made, or simply discussing various topics related to the game.

Recently, Redditor u/golelan_the_real_one's 'before and after' terraforming castle build took Redditors aback with the incredible detail that had gone into it. With the post having garnered a lot of attention due to the spectacular work involved, this article will showcase details about the build and the reactions by Redditors.

Reactions on the stunning transformation of Redditor's castle build in Minecraft

Redditor 'u/golelan_the_real_one' posted a stunning transformation of their build on a survival SMP server. They made a huge castle with long bridges in on a plateau. They also mentioned in the caption that they like terraforming, which clearly showed as the plateau was further extended like a mountain.

They also showed the structure from another angle where we get to see a separate mountain that was solely made by the player. They terraformed the massive area with several terrain tweaks as well.

Within a day, the post got a lot of attention and garnered over 8 thousand upvotes and several comments. People appreciated the massive build and commended the effort put in by the Minecraft player.

Making something this big as well as terraforming the place takes a very long time, hence people were absolutely amazed by the mega build in Minecraft.

Several positive comments poured into the post as people appreciated the build and the efforts of the creator.

Some even admitted that they won't be able to build such a huge structure even if they are in creative mode where all the blocks will be available to them. The fact that this build was made in Minecraft's survival mode and on the server, is truly remarkable.

One Redditor named 'u/supplementtolife' innocently asked what the acronym 'SMP' meant, to which the original poster replied that it meant 'Survival MultiPlayer'. Many new players who are just starting out in the game will not know about the various game-centric terminology.

The build from another angle (Image via u/golelan_the_real_one Reddit)

Another Redditor named 'u/FriendlyWinter_7333' pointed out a mistake in the original poster's caption that they added survival twice. The acronym SMP also has survival in it. To this, the original poster intentionally and humorously made the mistake again in replying to the comment.

There were some Redditors who instantly connected the look of the build to Hogwarts, the magic school in the famous Harry Potter film series. The structure had tall towers with pointy roofs, and it had long bridges, making it look like the famous fictional structure from the film series.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan