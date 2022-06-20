Minecraft Redditor showcases stunning underwater monster

Minecraft players are known for building some of the most stunning structures in the game. The Mojang title gives players complete freedom, offering them an infinite amount of blocks and a near-endless world map to play with. These artworks and structures are frequently posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page, where creators get to share their builds.

Recently, a Redditor by the name 'u/mokie852' posted a stunning picture of an extinct underwater reptile called 'Mosasaurus' that they built entirely from blocks. In the photo, the scale of the mosasaurus was depicted by a shark that was about to be eaten. The photo was fascinating yet horrifying to look at. Though the types of blocks used were not properly visible, both the aquatic creatures were made from thousands of blocks.

Surprisingly, the rest of the environment was quite different from the game. No shaders could achieve this, and some graphics rendering went into the making of the picture. The water, background fish, and even the sun rays coming from the surface were all rendered separately. The original poster credited the digital artist who made the picture look even more gorgeous.

Users react to stunning underwater monster created by Minecraft Redditor

This kind of creation is always appreciated on the Minecraft Reddit page. While players are quite accustomed to seeing normal builds and other content, the post showcasing a huge mosasaurus with a beautiful render grabbed a lot of attention. The post garnered over 16 thousand upvotes and several comments within a day.

Several users expressed their fear after seeing the enormous mosasaurus that was about to eat the shark. They pointed out that even though it was made from blocks, they were scared of the huge reptile. Many of them were so mesmerized by the overall picture that they didn't even realise that both the creatures were made from blocks.

Other than that, there were loads of comments from Redditors appreciating the build, the rendering, and the original poster. Some of them even wanted to make this their wallpaper. The original poster replied to most of the comments and thanked everyone.

One of the Redditors wrote a quote from the famous film series 'Star Wars.' Quoting the Jedi 'Qui-Gon,' the user shared their appreciation for the poster's effort. This was directly connected to a picture where a shark is being eaten by an even larger mosasaurus. As Star Wars is quite famous, several people recognised the quote and reacted to the comment.

Many users also connected the picture with another famous film series named 'Jurassic Park.' Since the mosasaurus is a dinosaur, several people began conversing about it. The original poster also pointed out that they took inspiration from the first Jurassic World film to make this structure.

Overall, the post was well-received on the bustling Minecraft Reddit page. The sheer enormity of the mosasaurus scared a lot of people, while some appreciated the original poster wholeheartedly. The post continues to garner views even a day after it was originally posted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far