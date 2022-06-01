Minecraft Redditor showcases a unique Warden drawing

Artworks related to Minecraft are quite famous on the internet. The sandbox game has millions of fans, and some of them create stunning paintings, digital art, sketches, etc. of several aspects of the game. A drawing was recently posted by a Redditor with the username 'u/sabineastroph' on the popular Minecraft subreddit where millions of players post and interact daily.

This artwork was of a Warden and a character standing in the rain near a bus stop. In the caption, the original poster mentioned how the character was their friend's Minecraft skin and how they made the entire drawing in Totoro style. 'My Neighbor Totoro' is a Japanese Anime that has a similar cover art. In the original cover art, a little girl is standing with an umbrella and a fantastical beast. This exact frame was copied by the original poster.

The Warden is quite detailed and haunting and is standing beside the character who is holding the umbrella. Overall, the drawing was very well made, and it got a lot of positive reception on the Minecraft Reddit page.

Redditors react to Totoro-inspired Warden drawing

Since all kinds of Warden and The Wild Update content is trending and in talks, several players flocked to the post to look at the artwork. Within a day, the post received over 11 thousand upvotes and comments. Many redditors discussed the mood of the drawing and also recognized the 'My Neighbor Totoro' cover art style taken from the original poster.

The overall look of the Warden standing in the rain gave a sad and somber feel to the viewers. They humorously talked about how the beast looked like an emo character. They also joked about how the mob is always emo since it only dwells in an abandoned underground Ancient City all by itself.

Many Redditors instantly recognized the cover art and the name 'Totoro'. They humorously renamed the Japanese anime and added 'Warden' or even 'Wartoro,' personalizing it according to this artwork. Despite 'My Neighbor Totoro' being an old show, many still remember it as their childhood memory.

One Redditor also asked about the application that the original poster used to create the artwork. In response to this, the original poster replied that they used Procreate.

Another Redditor asked about the skin of the original poster's friend. The original poster replied and explained how it is a part of their role-playing series. Later, they also posted a photo of the drawing from which the skin was inspired.

The post was completely filled with a lot of comments simply appreciating the drawing. This kind of posts show how much effort is needed to create artworks. The way the artist personalized the original cover art with the Warden was commendable.

Overall, the post was well-received on the Minecraft Reddit page. Several users recognized the Anime cover art resemblance and appreciated the artwork. Even after 18 hours since it went live, the post continues to garner views and reactions from Redditors.

