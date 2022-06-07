Minecraft Redditor shows self-constructing bridge datapack

Minecraft has a number of datapacks that enhance the overall experience of the title by adding several third-party features. There are several tedious tasks that players have to undertake in order to survive and progress further. Something similar was recently posted on the popular Minecraft Reddit page, which gained a lot of attention.

Recently, Redditor u/SSupersette uploaded a video where they showcased a brilliant datapack that allowed players to automatically build bridges without placing any blocks.

Building bridges is especially important in the Nether and End realms, as they have lava lakes and voids, respectively, that can kill players instantly. Crouching while building a bridge can be nerve wracking; hence, this datapack can be of great help.

In the video, the player uses a custom spawn egg item to start making a three-block wide bridge with a safety wall. The player simply has to right-click the egg on a flat area, and the datapack will start generating the blocks that connect with each other to build the bridge.

Users react to the self-constructing bridge shown by Minecraft Redditor

These kinds of posts that show helpful contraptions are always highly appreciated on the Minecraft Reddit page. Players are always in need of datapacks that can help them complete difficult tasks in the game. Thus they appreciated the mod and also discussed the mechanics behind the bridge constructing itself.

An offshoot of bridge can also be made by clearing an area and right-clicking the egg (Image via u/SSupersette Reddit)

Some users gave several suggestions regarding how the original poster can improve the datapack. While some suggested quickening the pace at which the bridge is made, others gave ideas for self-constructing stairs as well.

The original poster appreciated the suggestions coming from the community and replied positively to most of them.

The original poster replied to one of the comments where they posted a download link to the datapack. They explained how it was a slightly older version, but players can simply change the name of the blocks by opening the main function in the datapack.

As Redditors witnessed the bridge being made automatically, many of them asked as to how the construction will stop. They speculated and replied that the construction might stop when the bridge hits a solid block on the other end.

This was criticized by several users, as they advised that the original poster add a set value to the construction, so that it stops after a while and does not continue to build as long as the space is available.

The self-constructing bridge mod was highly appreciated and discussed by hundreds of players on the Minecraft Reddit page. Though some of them gave helpful suggestions to improve the datapack, most of them were simply amazed by it. The post continues to garner views and comments, even 19 hours after it was posted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far