Minecraft Redditor shows their Taj Mahal build in realtime simulation

Minecraft is a game that is based on three main principles: mining, building, and exploration. While exploration and mining are two widely carried out activities in survival mode, building is something many players do not indulge in on an architectural level, as it requires a lot of time and resources. However, creative mode is the best tool for players here, helping them build gigantic and detailed structures in as little time as possible.

Minecraft has its fair share of channels on reddit, called subreddits. The official Minecraft subreddit, titled “r/Minecraft”, is where hundreds of redditors post screenshots, seeds, Minecraft news, and other content every day. However, builds are one of the most popular items shared here. Players share their build time lapses or screenshots with the community to showcase them or inspire others to do the same.

Taj Mahal build in Minecraft: Redditor shares impressive structure

The Build

A huge chunk of players decide to devote their time to building in Minecraft. While many players build castles, mansions and more, some players decide to build replicas of real life structures and monuments. Redditor u/LookosZero is one such player. The player recently built a life-size replica of the Taj Mahal, one of the most popular monuments in the world. While being similar to its real life counterpart, this build bears a striking resemblance to the Taj Mahal as seen in the popular game, Civilization VI.

The build starts off with the player clearing away every tree and covering every body of water in the area, along with terraforming the nearby land and making it absolutely flat. They then start with the base of the structure and minarets, using different copper blocks for the structure’s base, and white concrete bordered by endstone for the minarets’ base.

The redditor then begins the construction of the central tomb and the dome, which are designed using end stone and white concrete. The real-time simulation captures the beautiful design in crystal clear detail. Viewers are left in awe, as the dome begins to swirl into shape, with the minarets being erected soon after.

The talented redditor then completes the build by adding the Taj Mahal’s lush gardens, as viewers discover that this version of the Taj Mahal is completely symmetrical.

Reactions

The build received many compliments, as well as questions, from members of the Minecraft community on Reddit. Players commended the amount of work the redditor put into the build and appreciated the idea to replicate this iconic symbol of love.

Everyday, subreddits like /Minecraft and /Minecraftbuilds receive a plethora of new build posts, with each of them being as creative and unique as the next. Minecraft redditor u/LookosZero just added another amazing build to the mix.

