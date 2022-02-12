Minecraft Redditor is working on a Backrooms map and it looks quite promising

Many Minecraft players put in hundreds of hours working on builds for the game. Building is one of the game’s core mechanics, and can be pivotal to a player's growth and development in the game's infinite sandbox world.

The game gives players an armory of blocks and items that come in all shapes, sizes, textures, and colors. With the help of the "Creative mode" game mode, players can use an infinite amount of each block and item in the game.

Reddit is one of the most popular social media platforms, where Minecraft players get to share their in-game content with the game's community. This includes content like screenshots, mods, resource packs, seeds, and builds.

Many Minecraft builds are based on pop culture references. This article will talk about a build revolving around the famous urban legend and creepypasta classic, the Backrooms.

The build was posted to Reddit by u/Novel-Ad9052.

Player recreates the Backrooms in Minecraft, shares progress

The build is entirely based on the urban legend, which portrays a seemingly never-ending maze spanning seven levels. In the first level of the Backrooms, each room of the maze is an office room that is randomly generated. The rooms shift around as the person tries to leave, making their journey both long and arduous.

The Backrooms are described as:

“Smelling of wet carpet, every room painted entirely yellow with bright ceiling lights.”

The redditor uploaded a video to showcase his work. The 19-second video showed him wandering around the structure, weaving around its many walls, and exploring its wide and empty rooms. Every room looks similar, and the endlessness and emptiness of the build will surely give any player the chills.

The blocks that have been used to build the Backrooms have a custom texture, unlike anything that is usually seen in the game. However, if some other player wants to recreate it, birch planks or endstone would be a good replacement blocks.

While it is not known how long the redditor has been working on this build, the comments are littered with other details and suggestions. With over 14000 upvotes and 300 comments, this build has certainly gained some popularity on the social media platform.

Reactions and suggestions from fellow gamers

When asked what mods he had used for the construction of the build, he responded that he had used none, in order to prepare his build to be submitted to Mojang for Minecraft Realms. This vastly increases the value of the build, as re-attempting a build of this scale will be a tedious job.

