Minecraft regeneration potion brewing guide

Minecraft has loads of potions that you can make. Some of them have positive effects, while some are negative and can be thrown towards enemies. One of the best potions in the game is called the potion of regeneration. This magical liquid allows you to regenerate health over time.

Here is everything to know about potion of regeneration in Minecraft, including its brewing requirements, process, and how to increase its potency and duration.

Everything to know about the potion of regeneration in Minecraft

Ingredients required for the potion of regeneration

You mainly need ghast tears to brew potion of regeneration (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, you need to gather everything required to brew a potion of regeneration. You will need a brewing stand that requires a blaze rod. Blaze rods can only be obtained by killing blazes in Nether Fortresses in the Nether realm. Blaze rods can also be converted into blaze powder, which will be needed to fuel the brewing stand.

You will also need nether warts growing in the Nether Fortress to make awkward potion, the base for every potion in the game.

Next, you will need ghast tears by killing ghasts in the Nether. These can be tricky to obtain since ghasts fly over lava lakes, and their drops can fall into the hot liquid after death. For each portion of regeneration, a ghast tear is required.

Brewing process for potion of regeneration

Create an awkward potion and add ghast tears to it to get a regeneration potion (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After you have collected all the resources, you can start brewing nether warts into a water bottle using blaze powder as the main fuel in the brewing stand. This will give you an awkward potion.

Once the nether wart is mixed for an awkward potion, you can place a ghast tear in the mixing slot to turn an awkward potion into a potion of regeneration. This potion will have a total of 45 seconds of duration.

Upgrades for the potion of regeneration

Redstone and glowstone dust upgrades every potion in different ways (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you want to increase the potion's duration, you can further mix one redstone dust item into the potion to increase its time by 45 seconds, making it run for one minute and 30 seconds.

If you want to increase the potion's potency, you can further mix one glowstone dust into it. The base potion regenerates half a heart every 2.5 seconds. But with the upgrade, it will regenerate half a heart every 1.2 seconds, allowing you to regenerate health a lot faster.

