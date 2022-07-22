How to report a Minecraft player?

Minecraft’s multiplayer components are quite well known. There are servers such as Hypixel, which have seen tens of millions of players, and the community has come up with several game modes such as Bed Wars, Sky Wars, Anarchy, and PvP, just to name the most popular of them. With updates 1.19 and 1.19.1, Mojang has revamped the reporting system and added the possibility of entire multiplayer bans.

While this revamped reporting system has been incredibly controversial for Java players, due to concerns that Microsoft and Mojang are forcing themselves on servers not run by them, and are either financially run by the server admins, or paid to be hosted by independent services.

But the ability to report harassing players is useful for when some unsightly players are spouting a large amount of vitriol.

How to make a player report on Minecraft

Java

1) The first thing that Java players looking to make a player report need to do is open the social menu. The default keybinding for this is the P key. This should open up a list of players currently on the server.

2) Players will then need to find the player they are looking to report on the list of players currently online. There should be two symbols next to the player’s face and name: a chat bubble icon that will hide messages from that player, and a red caution sign that is the report button. This will open the report interface.

3) Players will need to then select the chat messages they are looking to report. This will show a list of messages from the reported players, with reporting players being able to select up to 10 of the messages to provide the context needed for Mojang’s report team to make a judgement call on the situation.

4) Next, players will need to select the report category. These are different categories of reports that relate to different ways the reported player acted with malice. For example, there are report categories for hate speech, terrorism, child sexualization, abuse, and bullying, just to name a few.

5) The last thing players need to do is provide a description of what happened, using the large text box in the center of the screen. There is a 1000-character limit, so players will need to be concise if there is a lot of context to describe.

Bedrock

1) Bedrock Players looking to report a player should pause Minecraft. This should show the list of players on the right-hand side of the screen.

2) Players should then use this list of players to find the player that they are looking to report.

3) Once they find the player that needs to be reported, they should select the profile from the list. This should bring up an overview of the account, including options to favorite, mute, block, or report the player.

4) Players should scroll down and select the report option. This will open a report page.

5) Players should first select the reason they reported the player, or select the option that is as close to the reason as possible if there is no exact match.

6) Players will then need to fill out the rest of the form, which should include things like optional text explaining why the report is being made, as well as selecting specific chat messages that support the report.

Consequences

Minecraft 1.19 added many things, such as ancient cities, mud blocks, mangrove swamps, the allay, frogs, tadpoles, and the Warden. But a slightly sneakier addition from Mojang to Minecraft was the update of the reporting system for Java Edition.

This reporting system can result in players beginning to be banned from multiplayer outright, even from LAN servers and private servers. This means that players should be sure they want to report another player before they make it, as the report and potential subsequent ban can have long-lasting consequences.

Obviously, if a player is being truly reprehensible in Minecraft’s chat or blatantly harassing others in-game, they should be reported, but it may be wise to hold off on reporting a player that killed one a few too many times on an SMP server.

