5 best sci-fi Minecraft mods in 2022

Minecraft is one of the most modded games of all time. Its open-ended nature means that the community has been able to fit a plethora of different game types and features into it, from overhaul modpacks such as RLCraft to more quality-of-life additions such as JourneyMap or Nature Compass.

However, most mods for Minecraft tend to lean more on the fantasy side of things, adding dungeons and magic and heightened enchantments. That does not mean the sci-fi mods available are low quality, though.

Five most enjoyable sci-fi mods for Minecraft as of 2022

5) Modular Powersuits

Modular Powersuits is a great mod for the more inventive players out there. It features one main addition: a powersuit that they can add different modules to customize and make their own.

There are modules inspired by the likes of Iron Man and Mega Man alongside totally custom modules. The main draw of this mod is just how unique users can make their powersuit, adding features and abilities that fit their play style, adding replay value in the potential experimentation.

4) FuturePack

The FuturePack mod contains a plethora of different features, such as new machines and items, space travel, and extra dimensions to explore. Gamers who enjoy exploration can visit these new dimensions and see a plethora of new biomes, or see what space has to offer.

There are also a large number of new alien species and mobs added for players to interact with.

Players who prefer a more grounded experience, on the other hand, can use all of the added machinery to make a modern and custom city, filled will all kinds of fun and exciting automation.

3) Mekanism

Mekanism is a mod that implements a wide range of machinery into Minecraft. There are relatively simple machines that users can easily make, as well as much more complicated and complex machines that are end-game goals to create.

There are entirely new weapons, such as flamethrowers and electric bows, and armors, including jetpacks, which are both easier to get and better than elytras. Even robot allies are available for gamers to team up with while exploring all that the mod has to offer.

2) Genetically Modified

The logo for the Genetically Modified mod (Image via Minecraft)

The main focus of this mod, as readers can tell from the name, is genetics. It adds many new blocks, dimensions, and space travel, with effectively every new thing for players to interact with having a new genetic twist.

They can access this new dimension by finding a “Travel Block” in the world and powering it with redstone. From here, users can explore the genetically mutated biomes and see just how bizarre alien life can be when DNA is tampered with, with some of these strange alien beings being boss battles.

1) Beyond Earth

The main draw of this sci-fi mod is just what the name implies. It allows users to travel beyond Earth.

Within it, gamers can make rocket ships of different levels, with higher levels having farther reach. They can then use these rockets to visit other planets and space bodies, such as the moon, Mars, Venus, and more.

Each of these planets can be colonized by players, building up bubbles of oxygenated atmosphere where they can survive. These planets also have unique blocks, ores, items, structures, and even alien species that users can interact with and discover.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

