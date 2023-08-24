Minecraft's new Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC brings Aladdin, Snow White, The Little Mermaid, and more 

In Minecraft, the dream of exploring the enchanting worlds of Disney has just been granted. Cyclone, the creative mastermind, has crafted a mesmerizing six-part adventure that seamlessly melds the magic of Disney with the blocky universe of Minecraft. Prepare to embark on an extraordinary journey where gem shards are hidden in the heartwarming stories of Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and Beauty & the Beast.

The delightful DLC guarantees a rollercoaster ride of quests, mysteries, and nostalgia. In this article, we will discuss all the character stories available in Minecraft's Disney World.

Exploring the Disney Worlds of Adventure in Minecraft

1) Aladdin's Adventure

Aladdin in Minecraft (Image via Nintendo of America)

Kicking off our enchanting adventure, we find ourselves amidst the bustling city of Agrabah, where the majestic views and myriad mysteries of this Arabian night beckon. Aladdin and Genie have mysteriously disappeared, leaving you and Jasmine with a quest to find them.

The iconic Magic Carpet becomes your trusty steed, whisking you through narrow alleyways, vibrant markets, and shadowy corners. But beware of those crafty shopkeepers - "borrowing" might not be as inconspicuous as you'd hoped.

2) The Little Mermaid's Underwater Wonderland

The Little Mermaid in Minecraft (Image via Nintendo of America)

Venture into the vibrant and mesmerizing world beneath the waves, where a little mermaid awaits to lead you on a treasure hunt across a captivating coral reef. The underwater realm is alive with colorful inhabitants and otherworldly sights, making every moment an adventure.

You do not need a Potion of Water Breathing as you explore shipwrecks and hidden underwater caverns in search of secrets and valuable thingamabobs. You will even encounter a ship with precious royal cargo. If you are up for the challenge, Sebastian and Flounder might have a word or two about that.

3) The Lion King's Pride Lands

Lion King (Image via Nintendo of America)

Here you will join Nala and Simba for an unforgettable expedition from the majestic Pride Rock to a new jungle biome. Exotic mobs and intriguing, albeit slimy, grubs are rumored to inhabit this untamed land.

You will have to keep your eyes peeled for a warthog and meerkat duo. Make sure not to forget Zazu and Mufasa. A certain saying comes to mind here: "Hakuna Matata" once you step into Simba's world.

4) Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland (Image via Nintendo of America)

Now, prepare to fall into the whimsical realm of Wonderland. This curious place is filled with oddities and puzzling twists that can leave your head spinning. It's like navigating through a maze of eccentricity. Explore the labyrinth of Wonderland, but beware of the Queen of Hearts and her relentless pursuit.

5) Snow White's Tranquil Forest

Snow White's Adventure (Image via Nintendo of America)

After the whirlwind of adventures, it's time for a peaceful respite. Escape the clutches of hostile mobs and wicked stepmothers as you retreat into the serene forest biome of Snow White.

Here, you'll explore a blissful meadow teeming with adorable critters. Join Snow White and her seven friends in a delightful flower-picking game. But remember, time is of the essence - work swiftly to gather those blossoms.

6) Beauty & the Beast

Beauty and the Beast (Image via Nintendo of America)

In the grand finale, your pickaxe takes a backseat to a pitchfork. You are tasked with scouting the imposing castle inhabited by the mighty Beast. However, as you approach, you'll discover more than just a fearsome monster behind the walls.

Prepare for a talking candlestick and a teacup that's surprisingly spry. After this exhilarating adventure, replenish your hunger bar by joining Lumiere, Cogsworth, and others as they assist Belle in creating a magical feast.

Expand Tweet

Disney Worlds of Adventure DLC is now available in the Minecraft Marketplace where you can claim your free Platinum Crown and embark on hours of nostalgia and enchanting quests.

The cherished stories of Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Snow White, Alice in Wonderland, and Beauty & the Beast come to life in ways you've never imagined.