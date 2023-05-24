How to find new treasures in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft 1.20 may not have arrived quite yet, but players have been able to experience the update's new content courtesy of Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's previews. The 1.20 Trails & Tales update introduces many new items that players can find via looting and by taking part in the new archeology gameplay that can be considered useful treasures.

From pottery "sherds" that can be made into decorated pots to smithing templates, sniffer eggs, and music discs, there are plenty of new treasures to uncover in Minecraft 1.20. However, these goodies can be acquired through various means and in different locations, depending on the item.

If Minecraft fans are curious about how to collect some of these new valuable items, it seems like a good time to examine each method.

Steps to locate and obtain new treasure-esque items in Minecraft 1.20

Pottery Sherds

Originally called pottery shards, pottery "sherds" were renamed by Mojang during Minecraft 1.20's development cycle and have yet to be named back. Regardless, these broken pieces of ancient pottery can be accessed by creating a brush and using it on suspicious sand and suspicious gravel blocks, which were added to accommodate new archeology features.

However, depending on the location where Minecraft players find the suspicious blocks, they can acquire different sherds with various patterns. These sherds can be used in the crafting recipe of a decorated pot block. The patterns of the individual sherds will show on the faces of the pot, depending on how many were used.

How to unearth pottery sherds in Minecraft 1.20 via archeology

Craft a brush by combining a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick on a crafting table. Head to a specific generated structure that allows suspicious sand/gravel blocks to spawn naturally. Locations include warm ocean ruins, desert pyramids, desert wells, cold ocean ruins, and trail ruins. Look for sand and gravel blocks that have slightly different textures from their counterparts. Suspicious sand/gravel blocks in Minecraft 1.20 possess more cracks and imperfections in their face textures. Equip your brush and press and hold either the Use Item button on your controller or the right-click button of your mouse. You'll begin brushing the suspicious block. After a few seconds, the loot contained within the block will pop out, and the block itself will turn back into ordinary sand or gravel.

Where to find each pottery sherd pattern in Minecraft 1.20

Angler - Warm ocean ruins suspicious sand

- Warm ocean ruins suspicious sand Archer - Desert temple suspicious sand

- Desert temple suspicious sand Arms Up - Desert well suspicious sand

- Desert well suspicious sand Blade - Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel

- Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel Brewer - Desert well suspicious sand

- Desert well suspicious sand Burn - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Danger - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Explorer - Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel

- Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel Friend - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Heart - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Heartbreak - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Howl - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Miner - Desert temple suspicious sand

- Desert temple suspicious sand Mourner - Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel

- Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel Plenty - Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel

- Cold ocean ruins suspicious gravel Prize - Desert temple suspicious sand

- Desert temple suspicious sand Sheaf - Trail ruins suspicious gravel

- Trail ruins suspicious gravel Shelter - Warm ocean ruins suspicious sand

- Warm ocean ruins suspicious sand Skull - Desert temple suspicious sand

- Desert temple suspicious sand Snort - Warm ocean ruins suspicious sand

Relic Music Disc

Minecraft's roster of playable music discs has increased again in the 1.20 update thanks to the debut of a new disc known as "Relic," which plays the track of the same name composed by Aaron Cherof. As the name might suggest, players will have to find this antiquated disc by searching ancient locations. Specifically, players will need to find this music disc in trail ruins structures by brushing suspicious gravel blocks.

The chance for the disc to pop out of suspicious gravel is only an 8.3% chance (on Minecraft: Java Edition, at least), but brushing enough of these gravel blocks should ultimately result in players acquiring the disc.

How to get the relic music sisc in Minecraft 1.20

As before, create a brush by combining a copper ingot, feather, and a stick. With your brush in your inventory, head to a trail ruins structure. They can be found in jungle, old growth birch forest/pine taiga/spruce taiga, snowy taiga, and standard taiga biomes. Search for gravel blocks with a cracked or hole-ridden face texture, these will be your suspicious gravel blocks. Equip your brush and press and hold your right-click/Use Item button until the loot from the suspicious gravel block pops out its treasures. Eventually, you should be able to find a Relic music disc after brushing a few suspicious gravel blocks.

Sniffer Eggs

Though they aren't difficult to get a hold of once Minecraft players have two adult sniffers, the initial sniffer egg may be considered a treasure item/block to some players since they'll have to jump through some metaphorical hoops to obtain one.

To be more specific, players will need to brush suspicious sand blocks found exclusively in warm ocean ruins structures for a chance to acquire a sniffer egg. Once they've got one, though, they can set it down and wait for it to hatch, which will result in a baby snifflet being born. Minecraft players can mature it into adulthood and use it to find ancient seeds for torchflowers and pitcher plants.

How to get a sniffer egg via archeology in Minecraft

As with other archeology tasks, begin by crafting your brush on your crafting table. Find yourself a set of warm ocean ruins. These shouldn't be too difficult to spot, but fortunately, if you don't mind using commands, you can enter "/locate structure ocean_ruin_warm" into the chat console to receive the coordinates to the closest ruins. Once you've found the ruins, keep an eye out for suspicious sand blocks with a different texture. Brush these blocks for a chance to acquire a sniffer egg. The chance of one popping out of suspicious sand is roughly 6.7% on Minecraft: Java Edition, so you may have to do plenty of brushing in multiple warm ocean ruins to find one.

Smithing Templates

Customization is a huge theme in Minecraft 1.20, and smithing templates are a huge component in how Trails & Tales centers on customization gameplay.

There are a total of 16 smithing templates in the update, 15 of which are used to create trims for players' armor and one that is used to upgrade diamond gear into netherite quality. Most of these templates can be obtained simply by opening loot chests, but others will require players to brush suspicious gravel blocks in trail ruins structures.

Where to find each smithing template in Minecraft 1.20

Netherite Upgrade - Bastion remnant chests

- Bastion remnant chests Coast Armor Trim - Shipwreck chests

- Shipwreck chests Dune Armor Trim - Desert temple chests

- Desert temple chests Eye Armor Trim - Stronghold altar/library chests

- Stronghold altar/library chests Host Armor Trim - Suspicious gravel in trail ruins

- Suspicious gravel in trail ruins Raiser Armor Trim - Suspicious gravel in trail ruins

- Suspicious gravel in trail ruins Rib Armor Trim - Nether fortress chests

- Nether fortress chests Sentry Armor Trim - Pillager outpost chests

- Pillager outpost chests Shaper Armor Trim - Suspicious gravel in trail ruins

- Suspicious gravel in trail ruins Silence Armor Trim - Ancient city chests

- Ancient city chests Snout Armor Trim - Bastion remnant chests

- Bastion remnant chests Spire Armor Trim - End city chests

- End city chests Vex Armor Trim - Woodland mansion chests

- Woodland mansion chests Ward Armor Trim - Ancient city chests

- Ancient city chests Wayfinder Armor Trim - Suspicious gravel in trail ruins

- Suspicious gravel in trail ruins Wild Armor Trim - Jungle temple chests

The good news for Minecraft fans is once they've found these smithing templates, they can copy them and save themselves tons of time searching loot chests and brushing suspicious gravel.

Poll : 0 votes