Minecraft snapshot 22w19a Java Edition patch notes: Warden changes, chat preview, new locate command and more 

Mojang released yet another Minecraft snapshot 22w19a for Java Edition on May 12. Even though this snapshot was delayed for a day, it does not back any significant changes or additions. It packs some minor bug fixes and changes to the Warden and Iron Golem spawn mechanisms and has a new type of '/locate' command and chat preview in server worlds.

These snapshots are part of the upcoming Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update. The update was first announced back in October 2021. For the past month, Mojang has been releasing several snapshots and beta versions to test the new features and iron out any bugs and flaws in the final update.

Although the Minecraft snapshot 22w19a does not have a lot to offer, several minor bug fixes in it will ensure a much smoother gameplay for players when they get the update.

Patch notes for Minecraft snapshot 22w19a for Java

CHANGES IN 22W19A

Warden and Iron Golems now make sure to spawn above something solid

TECHNICAL CHANGES IN 22W19A

Servers can now enable Chat Preview, which displays a server-controlled preview above the chat edit box

Changes to the locate and place commands

Point of Interest tags

CHAT PREVIEW

Servers can enable Chat Preview by setting previews-chat=true in server.properties

When enabled, a server-controlled preview appears above the chat edit box, showing how the message will look when sent

This can be used by servers to preview messages with styling applied, such as emojis or chat coloring

Chat Preview sends chat messages to the server as they are typed, even before they’re sent

The server then sends back the styled preview in real time

This allows servers to apply dynamic message stylings while still allowing chat to be securely signed

A warning screen is shown on the client when joining a server with Chat Preview, and it can be globally disabled in Chat Settings

Dynamic chat styling can also be controlled by the server, although this is only signed when Chat Preview is enabled

Clients can prefer to always show the original, signed message by enabling “Only Show Signed Chat” in Chat Settings

COMMANDS

A new type of '/locate' command has been added to the Minecraft snapshot 22w19a, where players will have three options to choose from: biome, poi, and structure. The '/locatebiome' has now been merged under the main 'locate' heading.

A new 'poi' option has been added, which means 'point of interest'. This will locate several professional villagers, beehives, and villages.

Added template sub-command to place command

locate command moved to locate structure, locatebiome moved to locate biome

Added locate poi <type: point_of_interest_type>

Servers will now also send an additional icon and MOTD packet after a player has connected

This allows servers with enable-status=false to set an icon and MOTD for players that successfully connect

The Minecraft snapshot 22w19a mainly adds a new '/locate' command, and a new chat preview option for server worlds where players can see how their text will be seen by others. A rainbow effect has been added to test the chat preview feature on server worlds only, however, it will soon be added to the entire game.

Players can check out the official patch notes of the Minecraft snapshot 22w19a released by Mojang on their website.

