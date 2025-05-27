Minecraft squid guide: Spawning, behavior, and drops

Minecraft has various kinds of mobs. These mobs are essentially different fictional or real creatures that spawn in various biomes and dimensions. Some are passive, while others are hostile. One of the mobs is a squid. This creature has a unique shape, size, and behavior, and is used by players who are trying to survive and use every resource possible.
Here is everything to know about squids in Minecraft.
Spawning
In Java Edition, squids can spawn in groups of two to four in any water body that is above Y level 50. Hence, they can spawn in any river or ocean biome. Squids come under the underwater mob cap, which they share with cod, salmon, dolphins, etc.
In Bedrock Edition, two to four squids can spawn in any ocean biome, and only two can spawn in river biomes. 5% of squids that spawn in Minecraft can be babies.
Appearance and behavior
In appearance, squids can feel a bit daunting to new players, especially because of their long tentacles and eerie-looking mouths underneath them. They have a light and dark blue colored cuboid-shaped head and eight tentacles, but their hitbox does not extend to their tentacles.
They swim by opening their tentacles and then closing them in quick motion to move forward underwater, wandering around aimlessly in three directions. Because of their random movement, they can be occasionally found swimming onto land and accidentally suffocating themselves.
Squids are fragile since they start suffocating if left 15 seconds out of the water, and can also burn in lava.
Since they are passive in nature, they simply swim away when players hit them. They are also prey to underground hostile creatures like guardians and elder guardians. When attacked, squids release their black ink while swimming away.
Drops
Since squids only have five hearts of health, they can be easily killed by players. Upon death, squids have a 100% chance of dropping anywhere from one to three ink sacs. This number can increase with the looting effect on any melee weapon. They also drop anywhere between one and three XP points.
These ink sacs are essentially black dye that can be used to color various items like beds, carpets, wool blocks, banners, etc. Players can either extract black dye from ink sacs or directly use them as dye in crafting slots.
