Minecraft squid guide: Spawning, behavior, and drops

Minecraft has various kinds of mobs. These mobs are essentially different fictional or real creatures that spawn in various biomes and dimensions. Some are passive, while others are hostile. One of the mobs is a squid. This creature has a unique shape, size, and behavior, and is used by players who are trying to survive and use every resource possible.

Ad

Here is everything to know about squids in Minecraft.

Everything to know about a squid in Minecraft

Spawning

Squids spawn in any water body (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In Java Edition, squids can spawn in groups of two to four in any water body that is above Y level 50. Hence, they can spawn in any river or ocean biome. Squids come under the underwater mob cap, which they share with cod, salmon, dolphins, etc.

Ad

Trending

In Bedrock Edition, two to four squids can spawn in any ocean biome, and only two can spawn in river biomes. 5% of squids that spawn in Minecraft can be babies.

Appearance and behavior

Squids are passive towards players and get attacked by underwater hostile creatures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In appearance, squids can feel a bit daunting to new players, especially because of their long tentacles and eerie-looking mouths underneath them. They have a light and dark blue colored cuboid-shaped head and eight tentacles, but their hitbox does not extend to their tentacles.

Ad

They swim by opening their tentacles and then closing them in quick motion to move forward underwater, wandering around aimlessly in three directions. Because of their random movement, they can be occasionally found swimming onto land and accidentally suffocating themselves.

Squids are fragile since they start suffocating if left 15 seconds out of the water, and can also burn in lava.

Since they are passive in nature, they simply swim away when players hit them. They are also prey to underground hostile creatures like guardians and elder guardians. When attacked, squids release their black ink while swimming away.

Ad

Drops

Squids drop ink sacs that can be used as black dye (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since squids only have five hearts of health, they can be easily killed by players. Upon death, squids have a 100% chance of dropping anywhere from one to three ink sacs. This number can increase with the looting effect on any melee weapon. They also drop anywhere between one and three XP points.

Ad

These ink sacs are essentially black dye that can be used to color various items like beds, carpets, wool blocks, banners, etc. Players can either extract black dye from ink sacs or directly use them as dye in crafting slots.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!