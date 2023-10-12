Minecraft Stop Mob Petition gains immense support from players as it reaches 400,000 signatures

The Minecraft Mob Vote has been happening since 2017, and the community has mixed opinions about it. Even today, with the approaching Mob Vote in 2023, the playerbase has been split into two. While many rejoice and cherish the excitement surrounding the voting event, there are some who despise the Mob voting as a whole.

Fans have united to rally against this event and have made a petition to cancel the voting by gaining Mojang's attention. Let us learn more about this petition and how it is gaining traction among the player base.

Stop Minecraft Mob Petition gains 400,000 signatures

The decade-old game of Minecraft has been entertaining millions. This is attributed to the tons of content that has been featured, which has kept the game exciting and alluring even after all these years. However, fans believe that certain events are negatively influencing the creativity of the game, of which the Minecraft Mob Vote is one of them.

The Minecraft Mob Vote 2023, while being received wholeheartedly by many, has also been subject to criticism in the past few weeks. Three amazing mobs have been featured in the voting, from which one will be chosen as the winner. However, many in the Minecraft community feel this selection process must be eliminated and that all three mobs should be featured in the game.

Players have also raised concerns about the entire voting system. They believe that the Mob Vote is skewed since the mob with the most assertive qualities and value will be chosen over the one that is the most deserved. They argue that this makes voting merely a popularity-based affair and does not do much for selecting the best mob for the game.

Players are concerned that Mob Voting in the years to come could translate into an addition of dull and less creative mobs, making the game mundane and unappealing. Players claim that Mojang will likely fail to incorporate innovative concepts when concerning mobs and keep going with the premise that the playerbase will pick those mobs presently popular in the game.

Based on these ideologies and theories, the community has created a petition on change.org. This petition is aimed at garnering Mojang's attention and making the company meet the demands of the playerbase. It started on October 7, 2023, and has recently reached signatures above 400,000 and counting.

The petition is mainly aimed at Mojang to add all three mobs that have been revealed in 2023. Players from Java and Bedrock editions have formed a united front to take the fight to Mojang.

The Minecraft playerbase has also taken to social media like X and Reddit to voice their disagreement with the Mob Vote. Many have also modified real-life propaganda posters to make the dissent more appealing.

Despite the backlash from many, there are people who believe that the petition is not a necessary step. They have taken to social media, stating that they disagree with the petition and are willing to vote for their favorite mob.

The sheer weight of numbers has made this petition into a desperate act from the playerbase to cancel the Mob Vote 2023. It is, however, difficult to draw any conclusions since nobody knows how Mojang will react. It is possible that they may not cancel this year's mob vote but may take the petition into consideration for the next one.