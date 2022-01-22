"I'm on vacation!": Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA's wife Kristen joins Dream SMP for a day

Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA's wife, Kristen, is pretty well-known in the community. She recently joined Dream SMP with Ph1LzA's Minecraft account and played on the famous server for a while. Fans of the streamer lost their minds in excitement when they saw her.

Along with him, his wife also has a significant following on the internet. As Ph1LzA is a well-known content creator, his wife has also appeared in many of his streams and photos. Hence, fans of the streamer gradually started following Kristen as well.

Yesterday on the stream, Kristen took a vacation day and played on the Dream SMP server for a while. She stated that she would pretend this to be a vacation:

Um, I'm gonna treat this- I think Mumza is gonna treat this as a vacation, that's kinda what I'm getting at.

Kristen, Minecraft streamer Ph1LzA's wife, spent a vacation day on Dream SMP

At the start of yesterday's stream, Ph1LzA explained that Kristen would be playing on Dream SMP from his Minecraft account for a while. After a while, Kristen came on the stream and was on the server in her husband's house.

She expressed her excitement at finally playing on her husband's Minecraft account in Dream SMP.

1:13 in the stream clip

She then pretended the house was an Airbnb, made herself a drink in the form of a potion in the game, and headed to a beach to relax. She then entered the main area of Dream SMP and soon entered the Las Nevadas made by Quackity.

Kristen in Dream SMP (Image via Canooon YouTube)

She explored all the buildings in the Las Nevadas and hilariously entered a make-believe strip club, which was located in the city. She laughed and got out of the building as quickly as possible.

Kristen reaching Las Nevadas (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Soon enough, she found small pools and sat there with her drink (potion). She enjoyed talking to the stream chat for a while. She knew her husband would be watching her stream through another device. So she asked him to make her a drink in real life.

Later she pretended to get a burger from the Tubburger shop in the city and went up to the tower and tried to do a water bucket MLG from the top.

Kristen at L'manburg ruins (Image via Canooon YouTube)

Later she explored the rest of the Minecraft server and looked at various builds and photos on the item frames. She also went into the history museum on the server to look at all the major story arcs that happened on the server. Finally, she paid her respects by going to L'manburg ruins.

