Minecraft The God mod: Features, download guide, and how to play

Minecraft has its fair share of horror mods created by thousands of people. However, new horror mods continue to pop up on websites with unique perspectives and features. A new addition to this list of mods, named "The God," adds interesting features and unique mechanics, forcing players to change their ways of survival.

Here's everything to know about The God horror mod for Minecraft.

Features, download, and how to play The God mod for Minecraft

What does The God mod offer?

The God is a horror mod made by Dreglr and published on CurseForge on February 13, 2025. This extremely basic yet interesting mod simply adds 24 different events players can experience while playing in a regular survival world. The mod also adds a karma bar that ranges from 100 to 0.

All the events are aimed to scare or kill players. Some can be jumpscares with screams and disturbing pictures flashing on the screen, while others can be spooky entities that spawn in the world and hunt players.

The frequency of these horrific events is determined by the amount of karma players have. A karma bar appears on the top left and starts from 100 when players first spawn in a new world. The karma will go down if players kill innocent passive mobs like farm animals, villagers, etc. It can also go up if players fight hostile mobs.

If the karma goes to zero, players will have nowhere to run or survive since The God, a hidden figure who will keep watching players the entire time, will finally appear and kill players horrifically. The God is depicted as a four-winged figure with a massive rotating block in the middle. The texture of the block has a terrible wide eyeball staring toward the player.

How to download The God mod for Minecraft

The mod can be downloaded from the CurseForge website (Image via CurseForge/Dreglr)

Follow these steps to download the mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge modding API. Make sure to download the modding API for the game version 1.20.1, as that's the latest game version The God mod supports as of now. Head to the CurseForge website and search for The God mod. Also, download the GeckoLib, which is a support mod for the main mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with 1.20.1. Copy and paste both mod files into the "mods" folder present in the root Minecraft directory. For me, that would be C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 modded version.

How to play The God mod for Minecraft

Once you've installed the Forge modding API and all the mods properly, open the game and enter a world to start enjoying the mod.

As mentioned, be careful about your karma in that particular world. Try not to kill a lot of innocent mobs, or else you will experience all the horrific events that come with the mod. Create a crop farm and switch to a vegetarian diet to avoid killing innocent farm animals. Furthermore, try to fight hostile mobs more often to avoid the entity's wrath.

Of course, if you want to purposefully experience all these scary scenes, go ahead and start killing any entity in your path and quickly decrease your karma from 100 to 0.

The mod also offers an option to remove the karma bar from the top left corner. Players can simply type this command to remove or add the karma bar:

/karmabartrue

/karmabarfalnse

Note that the game will detect this as a command, and the world needs to have commands enabled to toggle this feature.

