5 best seeds for finding ancient cities in Minecraft

Ancient cities are the centerpiece of Minecraft's 1.19 The Wild update. These are new biomes that spawn at the lowest depths of the overworld, where shattered remnants from an extinct advanced civilization reside. Filled with secrets and riches, these cities call to those looking to explore the deepest caves Minecraft has to offer.

The rarity of these cities makes exploring them potentially quite difficult. Players can circumvent this if they decide to generate a world with a seed rather than relying on the kindness of RNG to present them with the cities.

The best seeds for finding Minecraft’s new ancient cities

5) Mineshafts a ‘plenty

The ancient city found in this world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -2671155782534017062

This seed spawns players in a frozen tundra with several interesting underground structures within just a few hundred blocks of spawn. The ancient city has multiple mineshafts leading up to it and a lush cave ravine for players to explore.

Ancient City: X: 160 Z: 175

Mineshaft 1: X: 193 Z: 314

Mineshaft 2: X: 215 Z: 281

Lush Ravine: X: 356 Z: 218

4) Straight under spawn

The city found directly underworld spawn (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -4212966053895285705

While this seed offers less in the way of additional generated structures, it does best the other seeds in one major way. The ancient city is directly underneath the player’s spawn, with the portal-esque structure generating less than three dozen blocks from spawn. A mineshaft has also been generated in the city and has started being overtaken by sculk, which is quite visually interesting.

Ancient City with Mineshaft: X: 35 Z: 35

3) Mountainside village

The ancient city with the cave spider spawner (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 4798244056301981241

This seed spawns players within a few hundred blocks of the ancient city. A large mountainside village can also be found roughly the same distance from spawn and a dungeon with a spider spawner that players can loot on the way to the ancient city.

The ancient city has an interesting spawn, being partially intersected by a mineshaft. There is also an exposed cave spider spawner in the city itself.

Mountainside Village: X: 307 Z: -350

Spider Dungeon: X: 234 Z: -212

Ancient City with Mineshaft and Cave Spider Spawner: X: 437 Z: -412

2) Badlands

The waterlogged city found in this world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: 965005309095848990

This seed spawns players in a savannah biome, with a badlands with a ruined portal and coral reef both spanning hundreds of blocks within a stone’s throw of spawn.

There is also a mineshaft and ancient city almost directly underneath spawn, meaning players will have ample resources at their disposal to prepare for some deep, dark urban exploration.

Ancient City: X: 121 Z: 49

Badlands with Ruined Portal: X: 167 Z: 41

Massive Coral Reef: X: 422 Z: -61

Mineshaft: X: 35 Z: -9

1) Best of the best

The ancient city found deep in this world (Image via Minecraft)

The seed is: -1342403907

This seed spawns players with many incredible structures and biomes, all within a few hundred blocks from spawn. To name a few of the features this seed has, there are multiple villages, two of which feature chests with diamonds in them, a massive snowy peaks biome, a woodland mansion, a gargantuan mushroom biome, and an ancient city.

Snowy Peaks Village: X: 368 Z: -480

Other Villages: X: 256 Z: 1200 and X: 304 Z: 944

Mushroom Biome: X: -2120 Z: 505

Ancient City: X: 208 Z: 608

Woodland Mansion: X: 488 Z: 264

