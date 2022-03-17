Top 5 skins for axolotls in Minecraft

Though they haven't been in Minecraft all that long, axolotls have become quite popular within the community.

Right on cue, Minecraft players worldwide have begun releasing texture packs that re-skin axolotls. Each pack possesses its own unique angle to change how axolotls appear, from completely transforming their appearance, making them smile, and adding additional varieties for the mob.

There are so many options, players should have no problem finding the right texture pack for them. Several different sites are available to download these packs as well, so the choices that players can make are virtually limitless. However, some packs feature skins that truly stand out compared to their counterparts.

Minecraft: Top texture packs that re-skin axolotls

5) Airbender Axolotls by TheMaskedRaff

This particular texture pack should be a hit for fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender (Image via TheMaskedRaff/PlanetMinecraft)

It's a simple texture pack but a great one for fans of Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. This pack re-skins blue axolotls to give them a resemblance to Appa, the flying Sky Bison that accompanies Avatar Aang and his friends on their adventures.

This pack will keep the other axolotl varieties intact in their appearances, but the rarest ones will take on Appa's unmistakable design.

4) The Enderlotl by Dread of Mine Studios

Sadly, this Enderman-themed axolotl can't teleport (Image via Dread of Mine Studios/PlanetMinecraft)

There's no doubting that the enderman has an iconic look. If players are big fans of endermen, they might just consider using the Enderlotl texture pack. Changing the texture of the blue axolotl, this pack converts the rarest variant into the black/purple color scheme of endermen.

Another plus is that this particular pack doesn't require optifine or any other mods, simply plug and play. If Minecraft players breed the rarest axolotl now, there will be no mistaking it.

3) Wardenlote by Torrezx

Apply the haunting appearance of the Warden onto wild axolotls with this pack (Image via Torrezx/PlanetMinecraft)

The Warden is one of the most hyped-up mobs in the game's entire history. Now, players can apply its shadowy look to axolotls as well. With this pack, common wild axolotls can be converted into mini Guardians.

They won't be as powerful as the upcoming boss mob, but they retain their creepy alien-like appearance all the same. There's no doubt that some players still won't want to see this eerie mob swimming about in a dark body of water.

2) Improved Axolotls by Trolero7608

This pack simply improves the existing look of vanilla axolotls (Image via Trolero7608/PlanetMinecraft)

For some players, the base look of axolotls is just fine how it is. By installing Improved Axolotls, players can improve the appearance of vanilla axolotls without altering their looks in a game or lore-breaking way. The changes are subtle, but noticeable upon examination.

With this pack active, axolotls will have slightly larger heads, removed mouths, and eyes aligned to the side of their heads. While it might not be ideal for some players who enjoy more forward-facing axolotl textures, it presents a different look for the mobs without overhauling them completely.

1) More Axolotls Variants by Arbaazamjad

A new beige axolotl variant provided by the pack (Image via arbaazamjad/PlanetMinecraft)

The vanilla version of the game has a few different axolotl color variants, but why not increase the available variants even more? By installing More Axolotl Variants, players will receive 55 new axolotl color variants. This ensures players won't get bored breeding axolotls and discovering new color types anytime soon.

Experimentation is a big part of the game, and broadening the available variants of any animal mob improves experimentation even further. Install this pack and revel in the variety it provides.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi