When is the Warden coming to Minecraft? List of removed additions from Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft 1.18 is the biggest and most ambitious project ever taken up by Mojang. It serves as a continuation of Minecraft 1.17, by adding several fresh features like a new system for ore generation and distribution, updated mountain and cave generation, and a plethora of behavioral changes for many blocks and mobs in the game.

The Minecraft 1.18 - Caves and Cliffs part 2 update was released on November 30 and many previously announced features were present within it. However, a few features had been left out and confirmed to be postponed indefinitely by Mojang, the reason for which being the refusal of Mojang to sacrifice quality in hope of a hasty release. One of these features was the new hostile mob, the Warden.

Why was the Warden absent from Minecraft 1.18? Everything players need to know about this mob.

The Warden is a new and powerful hostile mob that can only be found in the deepest corners of Minecraft's world, titled the Deep Dark. The mob is blind, and uses echolocation to interact with and navigate around the world.

During the Minecraft Live 2020 livestream, it was announced that the Warden would be coming to Minecraft Caves and Cliffs, along with the biome that serves as its home, the Deep Dark.

However, a surprise announcement was made by Mojang at Minecraft Live 2021, who said that the Warden would not be arriving with Minecraft 1.18. Mojang further mentioned that the Warden and the Deep Dark biome would be delayed to Minecraft 1.19 - The Wild update.

This saddened many players who were anticipating the addition of the new mob and biome in Minecraft 1.18.

The reasons Mojang gave for the delay were twofold. They mentioned that they had to dedicate their time and resources to other, more important aspects of the game, which stands true as this update is clearly one of the biggest and most ambitious projects Mojang has ever undertaken.

Secondly, they were running out of time, and therefore, putting more value into quality over quantity, they decided to postpone this feature.

Other postponed features in Minecraft 1.18

1). Bundles

Bundles are new items that can be used to increase a player’s inventory space by a lot, and will be useful while mining or exploring. These items have been postponed by Mojang for a later date.

2). Archaeology

Archeology is an upcoming system (Image via Minecraft)

Archeology is a brand new system in Minecraft that focuses on exploring dig sites and uncovering mysterious treasures from the past. This system also introduces a new item called the Brush, which can be used to gently dig up items from the ground.

3) Goat horns

Goat horns are a new item that emit a noise similar to a raid horn in Minecraft. This feature has no actual use as of now, and will be postponed until a later date.

The Warden is set to become one of the most formidable mobs Minecraft players have ever faced. Whether it will or won't be released in Minecraft 1.19, remains to be seen.

