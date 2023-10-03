Minecraft x Nerf World DLC: Everything you need to know 

Minecraft has been revamped with new updates on several occasions to its most significant potential, which makes it a much more immersive experience than its former self. With time, however, things start to become monotonous. And the community has pushed loads of content to keep the game fresh.

One such example is the Nerf World DLC. It is a collaboration of Mojang with Hasbro NERF, bringing exciting new content for the players. Here are a few more details.

What to expect with the Minecraft x Nerf World DLC

How to get the DLC?

Minecraft Marketplace offers tons of DLC (Image via Minecraft.net)

DLC, short for Downloadable Content, implies additional aspects to a game, such as new characters, weapons, skins, and entities.

To get your hands on this new DLC, you need to access the Marketplace. It is usually quite easily available on the game’s main menu or the official website.

Some content is available for free of cost, while others require payment using Minecoins. This currency can also be purchased via the marketplace itself. Moreover, you can watch out for featured and special events, where you can expect many of the selected content to be on sale.

NERF and its collaboration with Minecraft

A Hasbro NERF Blaster (Image via shop.hasbro.com and Mojang )

Hasbro's NERF brand has produced a variety of foam darts and weapons that have been a delight across the globe. NERF has collaborated with games such as Fortnite, Roblox, Overwatch, and Halo.

The new collaboration with Microsoft features a new DLC, where the game will introduce and display new NERF guns. These guns will be fully accessible with other features as part of the DLC.

Minecraft X NERF World DLC

The NERF World DLC will be completely free of cost, offering an immersive and enthralling experience that features the renowned NERF guns fused with the Minecraft world and entities.

The DLC introduces battling different mobs inside specially built arenas inspired by the game. These arenas and experiences are constructed cohesively to provide the authentic NERF brand feel.

The content includes blaster battles, NERF-themed arenas, and parkour challenges. It also has a new NERF Ender Dragon boss, a deadly mob inspired by the game’s very own Ender dragon.

The NERF Ender Dragon Blaster

This new game-inspired item has been released across various retail stores. It is built with the design of the Ender dragon, with the mouth being the muzzle. It comes equipped with a four-dart internal magazine that lets you fire dragon’s breath in succession. You can store up to eight darts under the wings for quick and easy reloading.

The NERF World DLC is one of the most remarkable collaborations that one can experience. It introduces the world of Hasbro NERF in the game with additional challenges and tons of content to explore.