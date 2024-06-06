5 mobs you should avoid in Minecraft Hardcore Mode

In Minecraft's Hardcore Mode, you only have one life and your difficulty is locked to Hard. If you die from any source, you'll be locked out of your game world and forced to either create a new one or spectate your world (though some commands and tricks can circumvent this permadeath). This makes many in-game mobs particularly dangerous for you to encounter.

While you must inevitably encounter certain mobs for various reasons in Minecraft's Hardcore Mode, some are best avoided for as long as possible until you're fully capable of taking them on and protecting yourself sufficiently.

Note: This list is based on the author's opinion.

Minecraft mobs that are best avoided in Hardcore Mode

1) Creepers

Creepers have ended many Minecraft Hardcore worlds before they really got started (Image via Mojang Studios)

While avoiding creepers isn't always easy in Minecraft due to their silent nature and ability to approach you stealthily, you should stay away from them to the best of your ability, especially early on in a Hardcore Mode run. It doesn't take much for a creeper's explosion to cause fatal damage, and this is particularly true when you haven't had time to get strong enough armor to protect yourself.

Once you are better established, you can always farm creepers for gunpowder, but it's best to stay away from them early on, and charged creepers are always a threat to be reckoned with.

2) Ghasts

The fireball projectiles that ghasts fire can be devastating in Minecraft Hardcore (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Nether is generally a dangerous place in Minecraft Hardcore, but the ghasts within them can be even more deadly due to the fireballs they launch. Not only do these projectiles deal 4.5 hearts' worth of damage on impact in Hardcore Mode, but the explosions the fireballs cause have a maximum damage ceiling of 12.75 hearts (depending on proximity to the explosion), which can be devastating.

If you are headed to the Nether, having armor enchantments like Protection or Blast Protection is generally a good idea in Hardcore Mode, as they can help protect you from ghasts and many other dangerous mobs.

3) Wither Skeletons

The Wither effect these skeletons inflict in Minecraft can cause plenty of problems (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another Nether inhabitant, wither skeletons are far more deadly than their standard counterparts found in the Overworld. In addition to dealing six hearts' worth of damage on Hard difficulty with their swords, they inflict the Wither status effect, dealing a heart of damage every two seconds for 10 seconds, which can be more than enough damage to kill you if you're unprepared.

Milk buckets can be consumed to negate the effects of the Wither status effect, but you may have to carry quite a few to the Nether in Hardcore Mode based on the number of wither skeletons present. You will likely have to brave these enemies at some point to get to blaze mobs and blaze rods, but you shouldn't be too eager to dive into the Nether before you're ready.

4) The Warden

The Warden has the power to kill in Minecraft in as little as one hit (Image via Mojang Studios)

It's no surprise to any Minecraft player who has encountered the Warden that it should be avoided in Hardcore Mode. In addition to the fact it doesn't drop anything essential, it has a damage output that can kill you in as little as one hit, sometimes even if you're wearing armor. This is due in part to the fact that the Warden's melee attack deals 22.5 hearts of damage on Hard difficulty.

Mojang designed the Warden to be a test of stealth first and foremost, and if you are headed into the deep dark in Hardcore Mode, you may want to tread as lightly as possible to avoid the Warden's ire.

5) The Wither

The Wither is an optional Minecraft boss, but a fearsome one (Image via Mojang Studios)

You don't need to battle the Wither to complete the "story" of your Hardcore Mode run thanks to it being an optional boss. However, summoning it without being prepared in Hardcore Mode can result in you losing your worlds due to the damage the Wither can do, especially on Bedrock Edition. Even the explosion created by it being summoned is enough to kill you easily.

While the nether stars that the Wither drops are undoubtedly useful, the explosive damage and Wither status effect that this boss can inflict is best avoided until you have everything they need to face this boss.

