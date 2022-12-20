Mustard Virus modpack for Minecraft: Everything you need to know

Minecraft is a game well-known for its numerous horror and survival mods that the community has created. When these mods are combined into a modpack like Mustard Virus, players are in for an intense and spooky experience.

At first glance, this modpack may seem similar to the many zombie survival modpacks available for Minecraft. However, mutated zombies are only the tip of the iceberg for this pack, as the titular Mustard Virus has warped the entire game world for the worse.

As the last survivor who hasn't succumbed to the virus' pathogenic devastation, players will have to survive as long as possible to overcome the relentless hordes of monsters.

There's plenty to learn and experience in this Minecraft modpack.

What to know about Minecraft's Mustard Virus Modpack

A mutated spider in the Mustard Virus pack for Minecraft (Image via mustardsean2/9Minecraft)

While some modpacks are similar to Mustard Virus, the creators at Forge Labs went through rigorous efforts to make the latter unique.

The enemies in this pack may not move quickly, but they are endless. Furthermore, they possess qualities players won't find in some mods or modpacks. One must be prudent to outlive the infected creatures and survive night after night.

One notable aspect of this Minecraft modpack is that enemies can do more than just kill players. They can dismantle a shelter or base until they reach their target, leaving in-game survivors with few safe havens.

Numerous enemies have mutated well beyond any zombies seen in vanilla Minecraft. They are much sturdier and more dangerous by comparison.

If that wasn't tricky enough, the Mustard Virus has altered the creatures of the Overworld to resist sunlight, meaning there's no daylight reprieve from the action. The foes in this modpack also have fine-tuned senses, capable of tracking players by utilizing factors like light level and stray sounds.

Fortunately, this pack features plenty of tools to assist in the survival effort, including building wands, improved bows, and crossbows with new ammunition types. It also contains a handy tool belt to access tools without cluttering up the player's inventory.

Even with assistance, surviving in this modpack won't be easy. In addition to the various mutated zombies and monsters, there are other in-game mechanics that ramp up the danger.

For example, Mustard Virus utilizes the Blood Moon mod, which raises a blood moon on certain nights, making the mobs even more deadly.

The best aspect of Mustard Virus is that it's absolutely better with friends. While the story may note players as lone survivors, tons of servers have sprung up for multiplayer, allowing others to band together and attempt to improve their odds.

If being the sole survivor of the Mustard Virus isn't ideal, starting or diving into its server can make even the scariest moments feel much more beatable.

