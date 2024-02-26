Nether Spire and Reactor Core in Minecraft PE: Looking back into the history of two iconic features

Apart from adding features, Mojang Studios has removed some from Minecraft PE (Pocket Edition). Two are the Nether Reactor Core block and the Nether Spire structure. Both items were connected to each other and were once essential. They also bring fond memories to veteran players, who knew what it was before the developers removed it.

This article elaborates on the Reactor Core block and the Nether Spire structure.

Everything to know about Nether Reactor Core and Nether Spire in Minecraft PE

What were Nether Reactor Core and Nether Spire introduced in Minecraft PE?

A cross-section of the Nether Spire showcases its levels (Image via Mojang Studios || Minecraft Fandom Wiki)

To know why Mojang added such blocks and structures, players must know the function of these features.

The Nether Reactor core was a block with which players could summon the Nether Spire, a structure completely made up of netherrack. Players had to build a Nether Reactor structure around the core block. After the core's activation, it created a spiral structure with rooms that spawned various rare nether-related objects.

Why were Nether Reactor Core and Nether Spire introduced in Minecraft PE?

The Nether realm was not implemented by Mojang when Minecraft Pocket Edition was in alpha stages (Image via Mojang Studios)

When Pocket Edition was still in the alpha stage, it had no Nether realm for players to explore and gather resources. Hence, Mojang came up with the Nether Reactor core and Nether Spire structure, which could help users obtain glowstone, nether quartz, zombie pigmen mobs, etc. This eventually helped players progress and complete the game.

Both features remained useful in the game until the Pocket Edition 0.12.0 alpha version.

How was the Nether Reactor built?

To build the Nether Reactor, players first had to craft its core. Its block was crafted using six iron ingots and three diamonds. Since it required three diamonds, the crafting recipe was considered quite expensive.

The Nether Reactor itself had to be built by the players, requiring one Nether Reactor Core, four gold blocks, and 14 cobblestone blocks. Additionally, the reactor had to be constructed between Y levels 4 and 96.

Five cobblestone and four gold blocks made up the first layer of blocks, followed by four cobblestone blocks and the reactor core in the second layer and five more cobblestone blocks in the top layer. After the structure was created, every player in that realm had to remain close and on the same Y level to the reactor to activate it.

After activation, a massive Nether Spire structure would be formed. The cobblestone blocks would transform into glowing obsidian blocks. The structure would house rare blocks and items from the Nether. It would even start spawning zombified piglins.

With time, the reactor blocks would gradually turn into regular obsidian and would be completed when all the glowing obsidian blocks had turned into regular ones. The core block would turn darker once the first activation was complete.