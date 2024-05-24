New Minecraft bogged mob shares one similarity with sheep

Minecraft has been adding new mobs left, right, and center. This is fantastic for players as the number of mobs directly influences how populated the blocky world feels. What’s even great is that the developers are not just adding these mobs without any thought. Every addition is well-designed and serves an important purpose in improving the gameplay experience.

An upcoming mob is the bogged skeleton, a variant of the normal skeleton. Including this new entity, the game has four types of skeletons: the upcoming bogged, the normal skeleton, the stray, and the wither skeleton found in the nether.

But here’s something interesting; the bogged mob shares one similarity with the sheep. While it may sound completely bizarre, the hostile mob does have something in common with the neutral and harmless livestock.

The bogged and sheep in Minecraft share a trait

The bogged can be found in swamps and the trial chambers (Image via Mojang Studios)

The dangerous mob can be found in the swamp biome and the upcoming palatial chamber called the trial chambers. The sheep can be found in most of the biomes and it cannot damage the players. So what makes these polar opposite mobs similar?

Players can use the shears on the sheep to get wool from it. Surprisingly, players can also use the shear tool on the bog and instead of wool, it drops two mushrooms of the same type; either the red or the brown one. Once removed, the mushroom will not grow back. However, this might change in the final release.

The bogged is supposed to be the resident of the swamps. It survives in the watery, marshy areas where mushrooms grow easily. As such, the mushrooms growing on its head fit perfectly well with the overall aesthetic.

the bogged in Minecraft is a hostile mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

However, the attention to detail in the design is commendable. The developers of Minecraft could have kept the mushrooms strictly aesthetical. Yet, they went ahead to add the extra feature allowing players to use the shear on them.

The players who will be approaching the bogged using shears to get mushrooms might be very brave as they are a hostile mob and will shoot poisonous arrows dealing a lot of damage. So carrying a shield would be a great option.

Apart from them, another interesting mob making its way to Minecraft is the breeze. They will be very similar to the blaze found in the nether and can be found in the trial chambers. This mob will drop the breeze rod and the wind charge.

