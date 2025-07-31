New Minecraft Java's accessibility features will allow players to automate mouse clicks

Mojang recently released the Minecraft Java snapshot 25w31a, bringing loads of new features that will eventually be released with the fall game drop. Apart from new copper features and changes to the F3 debug screen, Mojang has also brought two new accessibility features that can be used in a unique way to gain an advantage in the game.

Ad

Here is everything to know about the two new accessibility features coming to Minecraft Java Edition.

Everything to know about Minecraft Java's new clicking accessibility features

What are the two new accessibility features

Attack/Destroy and Use Item/Place Block functions can now be toggleable (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

In the latest snapshot 25w31a, Mojang added two new accessibility features called Attack/Destroy and Use Item/Place Block settings. These two settings were under the new controls button in the main accessibility section in the settings.

Ad

Trending

Both of these settings are related to how players use their mouse to perform certain actions. By left-clicking, players attack hostile creatures or mine blocks, and by right-clicking, they use items and place blocks.

As of now, both these activities are only possible when players hold the mouse button down constantly. With these new accessibility features, players can change these settings from "Hold" to "Toggle".

A player breaking a tree and towering up quickly using the new accessibility features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

This means that if a player left-clicks the mouse button once, their character will continue to attack or destroy blocks that are in their crosshairs. This action will not stop until and unless they click the left mouse button once again, after which the game will register the click and stop the action. The same goes for the right-click, where the player will continue to place blocks until the mouse button is clicked again.

Ad

Through these accessibility features, players essentially get an auto-clicker feature built into the game. When both settings are set to toggle, players can quickly break or place blocks without even touching their peripherals. This can also help them in various AFK farms, where they have to kill or break blocks.

How to check out the two new accessibility features

Location for the new accessibility settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Here is a short guide to find and test the new accessibility features coming to Minecraft Java:

Ad

Open the Minecraft launcher and head to Java Edition. Select "Latest Snapshot" and hit play. Create a new world and hit escape to enter the pause menu. Head to options, then to accessibility settings. Click on controls and find the new Attack/Destroy and Use Item/Place Block settings.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!