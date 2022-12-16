5 most popular shaders for Minecraft 1.19

For a vastly improved visual graphics experience in Minecraft, players may consider installing a shader or shader pack. These packs use various light effects such as ray tracing, post-processing, and more to increase the in-game visual fidelity vastly.

While shaders aren't one-size-fits-all (they tend to cause performance problems on lower-end machines), they're excellent graphical aids. A Minecraft world can look incredibly different through a shader's lens. Thankfully, there is a ton of options to choose from that are compatible with the current 1.19.3 version of the game. Even better, some of the most popular shader packs happen to be some of the best-looking.

Granted, every player is different, and their taste is subjective, but if a player is looking for somewhere to start with shaders, these packs should be a great jumping-off point.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Complementary Shaders and four other beloved shader packs for Minecraft 1.19+

1) BSL Shaders

The Nether's haunting glow in BSL Shaders (Image via CapTatsu/Minecraftshader.com)

BSL Shaders have been around for quite some time, and it's difficult not to love how they reshape the lighting of Minecraft from top to bottom. BSL uses real-time light and shadow rendering, biome-exclusive lighting configurations, and double rainbow lens flares to make every new location its own unique visual experience. Biomes take on a life of their own, and the shaders are heavily customizable thanks to the color options provided to players and the additional effects afforded by having Optifine installed as well.

2) Sildur's Vibrant Shaders

A quiet forest by the water rendered in Sildur's Vibrant Shaders (Image via Sildur/Minecraftshader.com)

Sildur's Vibrant Shaders were a pack that many Minecraft players started with to enhance their visual experience. Thanks to improved features like tone mapping, cel shading, and plenty of depth of field and motion blur, Sildur's Vibrant Shaders lives up to its namesake, creating a colorful and bright world during the day and a sad and eerie world at dusk. Various in-game options can be configured to fine-tune a user's experience, which should be particularly helpful for addressing performance issues.

3) Complementary Shaders

A pillager outpost at sunset using Complementary Shaders (Image via EminGTR/Minecraftshader.com)

One of the most hardware-friendly shader packs in the community, Complementary Shaders delivers high-end gorgeous lighting and shadows without hitting a player's GPU too heavily. Balance is one of the most consistent themes for this pack, as it has implemented changes with minimal CPU/GPU impact since the pack was conceived a few years ago.

Complementary Shaders bring the same gorgeous visuals players might expect from other shader packs, all with a much-reduced resource cost for any machine or platform running them.

4) Arc Shaders Ultra Realistic Pack

Arc Shaders are perfectly paired with realistic texture packs (Image via Null5112/CurseForge)

If Minecraft players are looking for a softer lighting experience that works well with photorealistic texture packs, Arc Shaders' Ultra Realistic Pack may fit the bill. The light projected in this shader can still be harsh but has a softened quality as it shines over various block and entity textures. Shadows are particularly well-rendered, and the surfaces of in-game objects catch the light at beautiful angles.

Even better, Arc Shaders isn't too demanding of a shader pack concerning performance, but the lowest-end machines may still need to configure this pack for the best results.

5) SEUS Shaders

SEUS shaders provide magnificent visuals, both at land and sea (Image via SonicEther.com)

Sonic Ether's Unbelievable Shaders (SEUS) is a mainstay shader pack in the Minecraft community and has remained a staple for years. Using rasterization-based rendering methods, SEUS shaders utilize excellent lighting effects such as ray/path tracing and offer different pack configurations for various hardware setups. Millions of players worldwide have downloaded SEUS in its many forms over the years, and by using them, it's easy to see why this continues to be the case.

