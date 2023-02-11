Archeology feature announced for Minecraft 1.20 update: All you need to know

Minecraft’s latest version, named “The Wild Update,” brought a ton of new content to the game and was ultimately a huge success. Features like the Deep Dark biome, frogs, tadpoles, the alley, and the Warden were positively received and continue to receive updates and bug fixes.

However, a small number of previously announced features were excluded from the final version of the update due to development concerns, the most significant being the archeology system.

Find suspicious sand blocks near desert temples and start shoveling. Using the brush tool, reveal hidden items including pottery shards. Put four shards together to create a pot!



Teased during the reveal of the Caves and Cliffs update, archeology was supposed to bring new mechanics, blocks, loot, and experiences into the game. While it kept getting delayed as the 1.18 and 1.19 updates came and went, Mojang recently announced that it would be a part of the upcoming 1.20 update.

Mojang confirms archeology as part of Minecraft 1.20

The aforementioned announcement was made in a blog post on the game's official website. While archeology was the main focus, the studio also teased that the “remaining” features for the 1.20 update would be revealed soon. While Mojang labels this as its first attempt at designing a stable archeology system, players will be relieved to get a small glimpse into the new system.

Considering the studio has been quiet for a while, this can only indicate its significant progress in developing the next major update. Players were advised to keep an eye out for any news regarding the remaining features, which are set to be announced on the website and other social handles like Twitter.

While the game’s community is sure to be ecstatic after receiving this long-awaited news, what’s even better is that this confirms the release of new snapshots, preview versions, and beta versions of the game.

Another update that will be a relief to the game's community is that the people at Mojang seem to be taking their time with the new update, which is something that could have prevented the numerous delays that occurred during the Warden's arrival.

While features like Camels, the sniffer, bamboo wood, rafts, and hanging signs have already been announced and even beta tested for Minecraft 1.20, archaeology’s ties with Minecrafters go back further, which has been instrumental in generating hype for the feature.

The community has been buzzing with news of fresh content over the last few months. Furthermore, a new real-time strategy game called Minecraft Legends is in active development. The announcement of archeology being a part of the 1.20 update will surely add to the community’s growing anticipation for the next chapter in Minecraft.

