Everything viewers need to know about the charity tournament Minecraft Ultimate

Minecraft Ultimate is a charity event that gathers hundreds of streamers to compete in a round of Minecraft Hunger Games.

The event was founded by Noah "Pikaclicks" and is currently run by Matt "RealM0F" and DrCandyMan. Minecraft Ultimate has run for three seasons and plans to hold at least four or five charity tournaments each year. The next event, and fifth season, are anticipated for June 19th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST.

Season 5 of MC Ultimate Hunger Games will be taking place on Saturday, June 19th, at 4 PM EST! 🥳 — MC Ultimate (@MCUltimateEvent) June 6, 2021

There are several teams of four competing in one round of Minecraft Hunger Games. Competitors can respawn one time after being defeated, but only if they can place first in a parkour race.

Viewers can donate food, combat weapons, pets, and lucky blocks to assist in their chosen competition. The donations were later given to the charity chosen by the competitors. Each competitor usually supports a different organization.

Who is competing in this upcoming Minecraft Ultimate?

Minecraft Ultimate is known for its abundance of competitors. Hundreds of participating competitors have already been announced, and still, some are yet to be revealed.

There will still be new tributes announced until the afternoon of the charity event. Hence, the current list will be missing a handful of competitors that haven't been revealed yet.

There are too many people to list here. However, the event will notably feature creators such as Cara "Captain Puffy," Luke "Punz," Michael "RedVacktor" Steves, Kye "Illumina," Dave "Krtzyy," and many more.

Readers can check out the full list of competitors here.

When is this upcoming Minecraft Ultimate?

This Minecraft Ultimate is set to begin on June 19th, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. EST. For some other timezones, this would be 1:00 p.m. PST, 3:00 p.m. CST, and 9:00 p.m. BST.

The charity tournament lasts for roughly two hours. It might be worth blocking out a late afternoon watch in full. Viewers can see the on-screen perspective of a particular streamer through the Minecraft Ultimate Website.

If unable to locate a specific perspective, navigate to the official website, click the "more info" button underneath the creator, and then click the bright orange "view" button underneath the "view perspective" tab on the left.

What charities does Minecraft Ultimate support?

The specific charities that each competitor will be donating to during this tournament haven't been revealed yet. But an unveiled list of all the charities to be mentioned by the creators has been making the rounds. They are:

St Jude

The Make-A-Wish Foundation

BLM Global Network

The Trevor Project

RAINN

ActBlue

RSPCA

Crisis Text Line

Direct Relief

GameChanges

la-spa

Abbé Pierre

Cruz Roja

Médicos Sin Fronteras

Krebshilfe

Tierschutzbund

Water.org

There's also an option for competitors to suggest an alternate charity they'd like to donate to. Viewers can donate throughout the tournament and help their chosen charities and creators through the Minecraft Ultimate Website.

