Minecraft 1.20 update name announcement: Date, time, where to watch, and more

The Minecraft 1.20 update will bring a range of exciting features to the game, including new mobs, blocks, and biomes. With these additions, players will be able to explore fresh possibilities, like the new brush tool and archeology alongside sniffer mobs.

However, so far, we are yet to find out the name of the upcoming update. While 1.19 was named "The Wild Update," 1.17 and 1.18 were dubbed "Caves and Cliffs Update" parts 1 and 2, respectively.

What to expect from the upcoming Minecraft 1.20 name announcement update

The excitement for the upcoming 1.20 update is growing each day. Players were recently informed of the time they would be informed of the name assigned to the update.

The official Minecraft Twitter page recently stated:

"But what do we call it? Find out this Thursday as we reveal the name of the 1.20 update. Tune in to the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on our YouTube page! 8 am PT, 11 am ET, 5 pm CET"

Minecraft @Minecraft



Find out this Thursday as we reveal the name of the 1.20 Update. Tune in to the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on our YouTube page!



8am PT

11am ET

5pm CET But what do we call it? 🤔Find out this Thursday as we reveal the name of the 1.20 Update. Tune in to the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on our YouTube page!8am PT11am ET5pm CET But what do we call it? 🤔 Find out this Thursday as we reveal the name of the 1.20 Update. Tune in to the premiere episode of Minecraft Monthly on our YouTube page!🕗 8am PT🕚 11am ET🕔 5pm CET https://t.co/y3ZCptpokc

Players will be able to get all the new info on the update this Thursday, March 2, 2023.

Where to watch the announcement for 1.20

Players can look forward to many updates including archeology (Image via Mojang)

The announcement regarding the name of update 1.20 will be streamed on YouTube on the official page of the game and be watched by many popular content creators. It is going to be the first episode in a new series, Minecraft Monthly, where fans of the game will likely be able to keep up with all the latest news in one place.

How to try out the 1.20 content earlier than the official release

Players can try out the features of 1.20 early (Image via Mojang)

Those who want to try out the new update ahead of the official 2023 release can do so with the snapshot on the Java Edition or the beta on the Bedrock Edition. You can download the snapshot by heading to the "Installations" tab in the Java launcher and hitting Enable Snapshots.

For the Bedrock Edition beta, you must head to the Microsoft Store and download the app Xbox Insider Hub. Once it is installed, you should open the Previews menu and select Minecraft for Windows 10. You can then click on the Join button and hit Continue.

By downloading these updates, you will be able to experience all the fun of the 1.20 update, including archeology, the sniffer mob, camels, a brand new cherry blossom biome, new trees, wood, and much more.

Players will definitely want to check out the upcoming stream when it airs on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8 am PST/11 am EST/ 5 pm CET.

Poll : 0 votes