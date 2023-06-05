Minecraft 1.20 update: When is the next update releasing on Bedrock and Java Edition?

Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update has become the topic of conversation since Mojang Studio first raised the curtain over the patch in 2022 as part of Minecraft Live. The subsequent release of multiple previews and snapshots over the last few months has only intensified the hype. Finally, the long wait will come to a close as the 1.20 update is on the horizon.

It will not be long before millions of fans dive into the game to experience the newest features in the Java and Bedrock editions. While you have already experienced a major chunk of new blocks and mobs, among other features, it has not dampened the excitement for the update event a bit.

When will Minecraft 1.20 Update be released on Bedrock and Java Edition?

Mojang Studios announced the release date of the new 1.20 update in their most recent monthly video on the game’s YouTube channel. Accordingly, Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update will become available on June 7, 2023. Thus, it will only be a couple of days before you can eventually download the latest update and explore the content.

The video posted on May 26, 2023, also confirmed a few features that will make their way into the game in the latest iteration. It includes Camels, Sniffers, Archaeology, Bamboo wood, chiseled bookshelves, and hanging signs, among others.

You will need to follow a different procedure to download 1.20 update, depending on the Edition. In the case of the Java Edition, you will need to download the official game launcher and subsequently select the latest release option. On the other hand, the update for the Bedrock Edition will be accessible directly in the respective stores.

Minecraft 1.20 Update features

The new 1.20 update features a number of new additions (Image via Mojang)

Some of the new features of the upcoming 1.20 update are as follows:

New Mobs - Camels and Sniffers.

Camels and Sniffers. World Generation - Cherry Grove Biome with a new type of tree variant and Trail Ruins featuring various blocks, including suspicious gravel and mud bricks.

Cherry Grove Biome with a new type of tree variant and Trail Ruins featuring various blocks, including suspicious gravel and mud bricks. New items - Brush, Music Disc, Pitcher Pod, Smithing templates, Pottery Sherds, and more.

Brush, Music Disc, Pitcher Pod, Smithing templates, Pottery Sherds, and more. New block - 18 different blocks including Bamboo Mosaic, Cherry Leaves, Calibrated Sculk Sensor, Chiseled Bookshelf, Suspicious Gravel, and more.

18 different blocks including Bamboo Mosaic, Cherry Leaves, Calibrated Sculk Sensor, Chiseled Bookshelf, Suspicious Gravel, and more. New Raft and Cherry Boat.

Additionally, 1.20 patch also offers several other features like commands, advancements, and more.

Poll : 0 votes