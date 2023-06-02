How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21?

Minecraft Bedrock is a distinct version of the popular sandbox game that lets you create and explore infinite worlds. The title is constantly updated with new features and improvements by Mojang Studios, the developers of Minecraft. One way to try out the latest features before they are officially released is to download and install the beta or preview versions of the game.

This article will explain what the Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21 is, what features it includes, and how to download and install it on your device.

What is Minecraft Bedrock beta or preview 1.20.10.21?

Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21 is the latest version of the game that introduces new features and bug fixes from the upcoming 1.20 update, also known as the Trails & Tales update. The update is releasing on June 7, 2023, and will include a unique biome, fresh blocks, wood sets, two mobs, and more.

The beta/preview version allows you to test and provide feedback on these unique features before they are finalized and added to the main game. However, remember that these iterations can be unstable and may not represent the final release quality. Furthermore, you will not have access to Realms or non-beta players while you're previewing/beta testing the game.

What's new in Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21?

Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21 includes the following new features and bug fixes:

Recipe unlocking – now in Bedrock

Picking up an item teaches you how to craft that item. Great for when a friend gives you a tool you haven’t crafted before

Players will no longer be stuck inside Cauldrons or Composters when crawling inside with a Trapdoor

The paperdoll will now show up properly when crawling

Fixed an issue where gliding or swimming could sometimes give the player an incorrect bounding box

Suspicious Gravel and Suspicious Sand blocks now display correctly on maps

Fixed a crash that could occur when placing an End Crystal in The End

Shield no longer clips inside the Armor Stand model while in the riposte pose

Fixed Boats on Ice disappearing when Client-Side Chunk-Generation was enabled

Underwater and fog effects are now based on camera position rather than a player position

Fixed an issue that allowed FOV to affect the appearance of first-person hands and Spyglass frame

Fancy Leaves setting is now applied immediately and will no longer cause an x-ray effect

Mobs are back to normal despawn rate during the night

Camels now play a walking animation when taking damage while standing still

Reordered the gamepad tooltips for UI screens so that the buttons align with the same side as a controller

Updated Bamboo Raft recipe to not include Shovel as an ingredient

How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21?

Depending on what platform you are playing Minecraft on, you can access the beta/preview version differently. Minecraft Preview is available on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices. More information can be found at aka.ms/PreviewFAQ. The beta is available on Android (Google Play). To join or leave the beta, see aka.ms/JoinMCBeta for detailed instructions.

To download and install Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.10.21 on your device, follow these steps:

For Xbox

Go to Store > Search > Type “Xbox Insider Hub” > Select it > Install Launch Xbox Insider Hub > Insider Content > Games > Minecraft Preview. Select Join > Accept terms of use.

For Windows 10/11

Go to Store > Search > Type “Xbox Insider Hub” > Select it > Install. Launch Xbox Insider Hub > Insider Content > Games > Minecraft Preview. Select Join > Accept terms of use.

For iOS

Go to TestFlight.apple.com/join/ZaVjz2JY on your iOS device. Tap View in TestFlight, Start Testing, or tap Install or Update for Minecraft Preview. If you cannot install from TestFlight: Make sure you don’t already have a version of Minecraft installed on your device. Make sure there are enough testers slots for this version. Ensure your device has enough storage space.

For Android

Go to Google Play Store app on your Android device. Search for “Minecraft.” Select “Minecraft” from the search results. Scroll down past app details and select Join Beta.

We hope this article helped you learn how to download Minecraft beta/preview 1.20.10.21 and enjoy the new features and bug fixes from the upcoming Trails & Tales update.

