Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.19.80.23 patch notes: Marketplace improvement, bug fixes, and more

A new beta update, version 1.19.80.23, was just released (March 30) for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It focuses on fixing bugs to improve the gameplay experience and the title's Marketplace. The playerbase expected this week's beta to come with the missing content. However, since the previous test version came with new features, it only makes sense that this one mostly offers bug fixes.

Last week, a Minecraft beta update was released that introduced a few new and unexpected features — such as trail ruins, pottery shards, as well as five new armor trims. It's worth noting that the test versions released for Java Edition are a bit ahead of the Bedrock betas, as they already have pitcher plant, sniffer eggs, and a few other pieces of content related to Minecraft version 1.20. That said, the patch notes for the new beta and preview version are now available and have been provided below.

Minecraft Bedrock beta 1.19.80.23 update official patch notes

Features and bug fixes

Blocks and commands

A bug causing colored wool to become white after being loaded from worlds before 1.17 has been fixed.

A bug causing occasional crashes when teleport commands are used with command blocks has been fixed.

Gameplay

Flying no longer gets disabled when the player touches a block above them.

Fixed an issue where an Armor Stand's pose would not change when right-clicked while the player was flying and had sneak held down.

There is a known issue in this Minecraft beta: armor cannot be equipped on armor stands unless the player uses dispensers to do so. The developers are working on a fix for this problem.

Vanilla parity and Marketplace

Ghast volume and volume distance were too low. This issue has been fixed.

A Wishlist feature has been added to the Marketplace to select clients for testing so that players can save things to purchase later.

Information regarding betas updates

Before installing a test version for Bedrock Edition, players should take a moment to review these important points:

Betas are work-in-progress versions that may not represent the final version quality. Changes can always be made to experimental features in future updates.

Trying opening worlds created in older versions in a newer beta update is not recommended. Doing so can corrupt the world.

Minecraft preview versions are available on Xbox, iOS, and Windows 10/11. But the betas can be obtained and experienced on Android devices.

Players can expect the next beta to come with features already released in Java snapshots.

