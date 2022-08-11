Minecraft beta 1.19.30.21 patch notes: Spectator mode changes, bug fixes, and more

Mojang recently released the Minecraft beta 1.19.30.21 for Bedrock Edition. After the successful release of The Wild Update, the game's developers started working on several bugs that were present in the main update. They soon released several incremental updates to fix them as soon as possible, with 1.19.30.21 being one of them.

Incremental updates usually do not have any major additions to Minecraft, rather it only deals with a plethora of bugs and general gameplay improvements.

Minecraft's Bedrock Edition is already in the 1.19.20 version. As Mojang gears up to release the 1.19.30 version, they released a new beta & preview version to test if the changes are working appropriately inside the game.

Everything to know about Minecraft beta 1.19.30.21

With every incremental Minecraft update beta & preview release, Mojang compiles a list of changes made to the game and publicly releases it for their player base to go through. Here are the complete patch notes for the Minecraft beta 1.19.30.21 version released by Mojang:

Features and bug fixes

Vanilla Parity

Spectator Mode (Experimental)

Parrots sitting on a player's shoulder now hop off when entering Spectator Mode

Animals and mobs with follow_owner behaviour no longer follow Spectators

Animals and mobs with find_mount behaviour no longer try to mount Spectators

Spectator Mode players won't have cold feet and now the Frost Walker enchant does not affect water

General

Fixed an issue where Light Blocks would be removed when placing an Armor stand over them (MCPE-151856)

Mobs

Fixed Hoglin and Zoglin hitbox size and hit range to match Java Edition (MCPE-65424)

Commands

Changed some structure's names in the /locate command to have underscores, like in Java Edition (e.g. ancientcity -> ancient_city); the old names will still work but will not show up in the autocomplete

Gameplay

Added a waterlog field to the /structure command and the load tab of Structure Blocks to allow players to properly waterlog a structure when it's being placed under water

Added keyboard shortcuts that allow players to copy either their current coordinates or the coordinates of a block

Control + Alt + C is the default for copying current coordinates

Control + Alt + X is the default for copying coordinates of selected block

Needs the "Enable Copy Coordinate UI" enabled in Creator settings

Pressing the Ctrl and Alt keys together will no longer make the Alt key get stuck down

Items

Iron Bars are no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and are once again accessible through commands (MCPE-160253)

White Glazed Terracotta is no longer missing from the Creative Mode inventory and is once again accessible through commands

Marketplace

Character Creator offers in the Marketplace will no longer lose their thumbnail images upon exiting the Dressing Room

User interface

Added a Retry button to Xbox cloud sync prompt

Seagrass and Kelp are no longer classified as Coral Decorations in the Creative Mode inventory (MCPE-44034)

When on fire, the fire overlay no longer clips through held items (MCPE-147776)

Technical updates

Stability and performance

The game no longer crashes when browsing Marketplace

Experimental features

Actor properties

Limit which queries can be used in Actor Property-related Molang expressions. Property defaults can only use query.had_component_group and set_property can only use property and query.has_property

General

BlockDisplayNameComponent will no longer append 'tile.' and '.name' to given display names and in turn, will display their given raw strings if no appropriate localization can be found

Normally, these small incremental Minecraft updates are not downloaded by casual players of the game, but many enthusiasts like to go through them.

The patch notes show how there have been a few changes in Spectator mode as Mojang plans to release it to Minecraft Bedrock Edition soon. Overall, this will greatly improve the gameplay for Bedrock Edition once it gets released.

