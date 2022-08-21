Minecraft Championship (MCC) 24: Final standings, winners, and more

Minecraft Championship is a content creator-based Minecraft tournament aiming to place enough of the game’s largest names together in one event to create massive viewership and allow for some of the most memorable interactions and events between these legends.

With the latest MCC events taking place on August 20, there will also come a new wave of winners and losers. Detailed below is a breakdown of how each team ranked, which team won, and which individual did the best of the many participants.

Minecraft Championship 24’s winners, losers, and best players

Highest Ranked Individual

The highest-ranked individual player in terms of coins collected for MCC 24 is HBomb94 - one of only three competitors in the history of the MCC tournament to have one of five different canon events. The other two players with this title are Sapnap and Dream, with Dream having just earned the title in MCC 24.

The winning team

As mentioned in the prior section, the winning team of MCC 24 was the Yellow Yaks. This team consisted of Dream, BadBoyHalo, Skeppy, and GeorgeNotFound. Not only did this mark Dream being the third competitor with five wins, but Dream also ranked second in individual scoring, with 3050 coins, just behind HBomb94’s 3251 coins.

BadBoyHalo ranked 23rd in individual rankings, with 1826 coins, Skeppy ranked 19th individually with 1979 coins, and GeorgeNotFound did slightly better, ranking 12th individually with 2310 coins. This marks the second time that BadBoyHalo has won an MCC and the third time that GeorgeNotFound has won a canon event, though he was also on the winning teams for both non-canon MCC events.

While this is the only victory under Skeppy’s belt, they have only played in two different MCC events, so only time will tell if they become a staple victor within the MCC community.

Other rankings

The runner-ups in the ranking were the Orange Ocelots. This team consisted of Minecrafters HBomb94, Tubbo, TommyInnit, and Jack Manifold. The Orange Ocelots came first in points out of the final game but lost the DB round, causing them to take second.

Third place went to the Purple Pandas, consisting of Illumina, Ryguyrocky, Michaelmcchill, and Krinios.

Fourth place went to the Cyan Coyotes, the third all-female team in the history of the MCC after the Yellow Yaks of MCC 22 and the MCC P22’s Purple Pandas. The Cyan Coyotes consisted of Hannahxxrose, jojosolos, aimsey, and PearlescentMoon.

Fifth place went to the Blue Bats, which consisted of Sapnap, the third player with five canon MCC victories, Sylvee, Foolish Gamers, and Gee Nelly.

Sixth place went to the Lime Llamas, with the players Krtzyy, Shubble, Smajor1995, and Seapeekay.

Seventh place was claimed by the Red Rabbits, which consisted of Purpled, CaptainPuffy, Wilbur Soot, and Ranboo.

Eight places went to the Aqua Axolotls, with the members fruitberries, Smallishbeans, cubfan135, and GoodTimesWithScar.

Ninth place went to the Green Geckos, with the players 5up, TapL, OrionSound, and GeminiTay.

Finally, 10th place went the Pink Parrots, with the Minecraft players Philza, InTheLittleWood, CaptainSparklez, and AntVenom. This was the first time that Minecrafter AntVenom has participated in an MCC event.

