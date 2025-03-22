Minecraft Live 2025 today: Timings, where to watch, and what to expect from the stream

It is finally the day when Mojang will host the first Minecraft Live of 2025. The event will contain many announcements from the Swedish game company about their new game drops and upcoming film, A Minecraft Movie. Earlier, the developers also teased a special major feature that will drastically change the sandbox.

Everything about the future game updates will be revealed in Minecraft Live 2025 which takes place today (March 22, 2025) at 1 pm ET. Here are other details about when, where, and what the first Minecraft Live of 2025 has in store for us.

At what time is Minecraft Live 2025?

A few weeks ago, Mojang released a YouTube video announcing their first Minecraft Live event of 2025. The upbeat dance video showcased many mobs, including new cow, chicken, and pig variants that will feature in the upcoming game drop.

At the end of the video, Mojang revealed when the live event will take place. As mentioned above, the first Minecraft Live 2025 will take place on March 22, 2025, at 1 pm ET.

Here are the timings for other major time zones:

IST - 10:30 pm

BST - 6 pm

JST - 2 am (March 23)

AEDT - 4 am (March 23)

GMT - 5 pm

CST (Central) - 12 pm

PT - 10 am

CST (China) - 1 am (March 23)

Where to watch Minecraft Live 2025 today

For several years now, Mojang has hosted Minecraft Live as a livestream on popular social media platforms, particularly YouTube.

Players can head over to YouTube, search for Minecraft's official channel, click on live streams, and select one of four live streams ready to go live at 1 pm ET (March 22, 2025).

Their YouTube channel will have four different streams, one showcasing British sign language, one displaying American sign language, one with an audio description, and a normal version.

All these streams have appeared on the YouTube channel. Hence, players can simply open those and wait for Mojang's team to go live. Fans can also use the livestream chat to interact with the community while they wait.

What to expect from Minecraft Live 2025 today

Mojang has been teasing Minecraft Live for several days now, hinting at what we can expect from it.

One of the major talking points of the livestream will be the announcement of the next game drop's name. The next game drop is just around the corner, with all its features already out in snapshots and beta/previews. Mojang only needs to give it a name and release it.

The game drop that follows the aforementioned one will also be officially announced during Minecraft Live 2025. Not much has been revealed about this game drop apart from the new player locator bar. Mojang will also reveal a mysterious new block that will be coming during the summer drop.

Lastly, Mojang will showcase some exclusive footage of A Minecraft Movie ahead of the film's release on April 4, 2025.

